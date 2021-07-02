The Decatur area offers an abundance of activities and events for the Fourth of July. With the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline, residents appear anxious to get out and have fun.
From fireworks shows to boat parties, these are just a few of the events that will take place on and leading up to the Fourth.
The 15th Annual Elk River Boat Party
Mike and Bridgett Jackson will be hosting their 15th boat party on Saturday, from 3-7 p.m. Kozmic Mama will be playing as usual with its variety of original and cover songs ranging from classic soul to rock. Around 250-350 boats attend annually, depending on weather, and the Jacksons hope to see the usual crowd attend. The Alabama Marine Police and a rescue squad will be in attendance to ensure everyone’s safety. Kids are welcome to ski board and tube. More information is available on their Facebook page.
Directions: The only way to get to the party is by boat, and the directions are as follows: From the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
WestFest
The very first WestFest will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Hartselle Baptist Church. There will be live music, hot air balloon rides, food trucks and a kid zone. The public is welcome. More information can be found on the church's Facebook page.
Spirit of America Family Festival
The Spirit of America Family Festival & Fireworks Show will celebrate its 54th year at Point Mallard Park on Saturday and Sunday. As one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in the state, the festival will offer family games, a petting zoo, pony rides, live entertainment, and fireworks. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Reach-Hartselle/Decatur
Lifepoint Church is hosting a worship gathering at Sparkman Park in Hartselle and Delano Park in Decatur at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Worship will be followed by a free lunch and fellowship. There will also be free back-to-school supplies for elementary school-age kids who attend. All are welcome.
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Guests can enjoy the Fourth of July at Toyota Field in Madison for $10 per person (kids 2 and under are free) from 4-9 p.m. The event will include on-field activities, food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks. More information can be found on the Rocket City Trash Pandas' Facebook page.
Other fireworks Shows
Today: Courtland Firework Show at Roy Coffey Park. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Live entertainment and concessions will be available.
Saturday: Bay Village Fireworks Show, viewable at Lucy’s Barge, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens, or from a boat on the Tennessee River. Show will begin at sunset.
Sunday: Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show in Athens. Show begins at dusk and originates at Athens High Stadium, 100 U.S. 31, but there's no seating there. Viewable from Central Church of Christ, Athens Shopping Center, Athens Middle, the Sportsplex and Swan Creek Park. Show synchronized to music, which will air on FM-105.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.