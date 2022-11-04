2315 8TH St. SE
Buy Now

This apartment parking lot at 2315 Eighth St. S.E. in Decatur, behind the Wally World Mini Mart on Point Mallard Drive, is where regional drug task force agents arrested five people from California with about 165 pounds of marijuana on Thursday morning, according to authorities. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

An investigation into cartel-related activity led to a sting operation in Southeast Decatur that landed five people in Morgan County Jail after they were observed Thursday trying to sell up to 165 pounds of marijuana, according to an affidavit filed by a drug task force agent.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.