Two Decatur police officers who climbed a brick wall to get on the roof of the Decatur Morgan Hospital to prevent an escaped jail inmate from possibly plunging to his death are among six members of the force honored for their heroism.
For their bravery shown June 28, officers Darius Carr and Walter Segars will receive the Sons of the American Revolution, Tennessee Valley Chapter, Life-Saving Commendation today in a City Hall ceremony.
According to the department report, Carr located an escapee on a ledge at the hospital threatening to jump to avoid being recaptured. Carr is credited with climbing the wall and reaching the escapee first.
“There was nothing for him to hold on to, and he refused to give me his hand,” Carr said in an email. “Everything was happening so fast, I was just trying to slow everything down and make the best judgment at that time to keep him from falling and escaping.
"All I know is that I had grabbed his wrist and he was dangling, and the only thing keeping him from falling to the ground (about 30 feet below) was that I was holding onto him.”
Segars said both officers felt the escaped inmate would have been killed or at least seriously injured had Carr not grabbed him. “Yes, he had jumped and Officer Carr grabbed his wrist and was holding him by the arm when I got to them,” said Segars, also via email.
Both officers said the climbing they did during police training helped them save the man’s life.
“We never know what we will face and what physical requirements are needed to perform our job safely and effectively,” Carr said. “As a child, I did climb walls, fences, trees, etc., anything that tested my physical capabilities. I laugh now, actually quite surprised that I was capable of still being able to do that. I’m young but definitely not a teenager any more.”
Both shrug off being called heroes. They see it as part of their daily jobs.
“People may call it an act of heroism, I call it upholding my oath,” Carr said. “Saving lives is more than an act that requires physical abilities. It’s speaking, a hug, changing a tire for someone. It’s any act of kindness. That’s going above and beyond in my opinion.
"I enjoy protecting, saving, and changing lives for the better. For many of us, it’s our God-given calling. Whether it’s a preacher, teacher, first responder or just an everyday person, we all have an assignment to do that will help someone else. If I wake up in the morning, then that’s a day to do something great whether it goes noticed or unnoticed."
Noel Lovelace, vice president of development and president of the hospital foundation, said the hospital remains grateful for the officers' actions that day.
"At Decatur Morgan, safety is priority No. 1," she said. "We have an excellent partnership with the Decatur Police Department as part of that commitment. We're grateful to officers Carr and Segars for their swift action and their dedication to the safety of our patients, staff and community."
Active shooter
In two other incidents recognized by the Sons of the American Revolution, officers Jacob Bentley, Todd McRae and Jonathan Espino will receive the Heroism Commendation for entering a residence at the scene of an active shooter on May 24. A victim inside the house yelled for help. The chapter said the three officers “placed their own life at extreme risk for the benefit of others."
Espino also will be receiving the Life-Saving Commendation for saving the life of a heart attack victim on May 20 in Southwest Decatur. Espino successfully performed CPR and restored a heartbeat and respiration. Other bystanders who arrived earlier had been unable to do so.
The recipients will receive medals and certificates.
Chapter President Ray Livingston said honoring public servants is always important, but even more so this year.
"We think it is especially important this year when our local communities have had to deal with so much considering the addition of COVID-19 issues,” he said.
Off-duty lifesaving
In another act of heroism cited by the Decatur Police Department this week, Detective Sean Mukaddam saved a driver’s life when he was on his way home Nov. 3. The Police Department said Mukaddam, while off duty, came upon an accident on Hughes Road in Madison and stopped to check on the occupants. The driver was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, the police report said. Mukaddam pulled the driver out of the vehicle and began administering CPR.
An off-duty nurse and bystander joined in to assist. First-responders arrived and discovered the driver had suffered a heart attack and took the victim to the hospital. The driver is expected to recover.
Decatur Police Detective Joshua Daniell nominated Mukaddam for the award.
“Since Detective Mukaddam acted quickly and provided lifesaving care, it is believed that these measures saved the male’s life. The action Detective Mukaddam took that day, while off duty, is an example of his commitment to respond to the aid of a person in need, no matter the circumstances or the cost,” Daniell wrote in his recommendation letter.
Mukaddam said he doesn’t see himself as a hero, either.
“I appreciate the recognition, but I was just at the right place at the right time,” he said. “I believe I did what anyone else would have done in my situation. I am grateful I had the opportunity to help someone in need.”
Mukaddam received a medal for his quick action.
The awards committee selecting Mukaddam is comprised of four law enforcement officers and two civilians from the department.
