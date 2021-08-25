Decatur’s city limits and housing market are growing as the Planning Commission receives more and more plans for subdivisions, including a 60-home plan approved Tuesday.
While two developments received the approval they need to begin home construction Tuesday, a second phase of a long-existing Southwest Decatur subdivision will make the city bigger and add new homes.
The Planning Commission approved the final plats for Legacy Cove’s Phase 1, a subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast, and McGhee Square, a town home development between Walnut and Vine streets in Old Decatur.
City Planner Lee Terry said final plat approval means the developers, who have already begun site work, “can begin selling the lots.”
Timberland Partners' Rich and Amanda Littrell plan to build a second phase of Windsor Place on 17.1 acres west of McEntire Lane. This comes more than a decade after Windsor Place’s first phase was built.
After voting to recommend annexing the property for the new subdivision into the city, the Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat with lots for roughly 60 homes. The area is pre-zoned B-3, which would allow for a minimum of 7,000-square-foot lot lines. A City Council vote will be necessary for final approval of the annexation.
The preliminary approval comes with the condition that the final plat must show that a small portion is in a “special flood zone.” A builder would be required by city and state building codes to make adjustments to the homes’ construction in this area.
Mayor Tab Bowling said it’s great to see the city continue to get more residential development, especially in this area of Southwest Decatur. The city has approved new subdivisions with more than 500 homes in the last two years. All are either in the construction or planning stages.
“I would like to see some of the property to the east (of McEntire Lane), toward Beltline Road, develop, probably as commercial,” Bowling said.
Led by Jeff Parker, Land Services plans 74 homes on 29.64 acres for the two-phase Legacy Cove. The first phase was pre-zoned R-3 with plans for 32 estate lots along the river. He’s planning for 42 patio homes in the second phase along Point Mallard Drive.
Legacy Cove was one of the first of three new subdivisions approved in late 2019 and early 2020, but delays in infrastructure construction and a wet summer put the development behind the two off Old River Road that are already building homes.
Nashville developers Steve Armistead, a Decatur native, and Yogi Daugher are beginning construction of McGhee Square, which will have 18 town homes. Site work began in early July on this development of high-end town homes.
