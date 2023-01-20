Nolan Lang said the decision to sell the family sporting goods business of 62 years was not easy, but he just felt the time was right.
“I’m tired. It’s time for me to do something else,” said Lang, 67, who sold Lang’s Sporting Goods of Decatur to Moulton businessman Chris Terry, 38, in mid-December. “Chris is a real go-getter and will put 100% of his energy into the business. He reminds me of a young me. I made a good decision. It’s something I’m comfortable with. I believe everyone will benefit.”
Lang's Sporting Goods' founder Vernon Lang was a football player at Lawrence County High and later became a coach there. He also played at Athens College when it had a team and for the U.S. Army when he was stationed at Fort Rucker. Vernon Lang later became principal at Hatton High before leaving the education field to venture into the sporting goods business.
Nolan Lang said his father opened the Decatur business on May 27, 1961, on Bank Street. It moved to at least five other locations including the former Grant's building in the Decatur Shopping Center.
Vernon Lang was awarded the National Sporting Good Retailer of the Year in 1985. He went on to own and operate Lang's franchises in Athens, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gadsden and Auburn. The company faced financial struggles and in 1988 downsized to just the Decatur location, and Nolan Lang took over business operations.
Now the store at 404 11th St. S.E. has been renamed D2 Sports and Outdoors. Terry, the owner of Dixie Diamond Sports in Moulton, said D2 is short for Dixie Diamond Sports No. 2.
Terry said his new store encompasses about 10,500 square feet with about 4,500 square feet dedicated to retail sales.
Terry said he has been wanting to expand his brand outside of Lawrence County, and in September he reached out to Lang about purchasing the business.
“We were able to reach an agreement,” he said. “Expanding to Decatur has always been a dream of mine. ... Our customers will have a local shopping experience, not just being another number walking through the door.”
He plans to keep his Dixie Diamond store on Court Street in Moulton open. His wife Danuelle Terry, co-owner of Dixie Diamond and D2, will manage the Moulton store. They have owned and operated the Moulton location since 2011.
Chris Terry said the biggest change customers will see in the Decatur store is that guns and fishing tackle will now be sold there.
“We’ll also have lots of school apparel that customers can come in and buy off the shelf," he said.
D2 will still feature embroidery and screen printing as well as some sporting goods.
“My wife has a keen eye for design and we’ll be adding banners and expanding trophies and awards,” he said. “Nolan had a great customer base, and with my work ethic and vision, we plan to take it to another level.”
Terry just completed remodeling and painting the inside of the store. The white D2 sign is in place over the entrance.
Terry said Lang’s employees remain on board, and he is looking to expand his staff. He said people with graphic design and sales experience who have “attention to detail” will be sought.
“The DTF (direct to film) process will open more doors for retail and corporate customers,” he said. “It changes how to decorate.” The DTF process transfers prints onto fabric.
Lang said the store’s longtime bookkeeper, Nancy Davis, also retired in December.
What’s next for Lang?
He said he may move to Dauphin Island on the Gulf Coast and purchase a bay boat. “I plan to go fishing down there and go hunting for white-tail deer in southern Illinois,” he said.
