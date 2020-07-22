Incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling has six opponents, and all but one City Council spot will have competition in the city of Decatur’s Aug. 25 municipal election.
Four of five Decatur City Board of Education candidates had no competition when qualifying ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Councilman Chuck Ard, who chose not to seek a third term in District 5, said this will be a unique campaign for all of the candidates because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way to win has always been to get out and go door to door,” Ard said. “But the thing about this election is some people won’t want to talk to you at their door.”
Ard said the candidates will have to be creative in getting their message out through social media, television and the newspaper. He said political forums may work but some people will be hesitant to attend because of the coronavirus.
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson is the only unopposed council candidate. This puts the 57-year-old on the council for a record seventh term.
Tab Bowling is seeking to become the first mayor to win reelection since Bill Dukes served five straight terms from the late 1970s until 1992.
His challengers are Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, David Childers, Butch Matthews, John Moore Sr. and Paul Serwatka. Matthews, a former councilman, has unsuccessfully run for Decatur mayor twice.
Two council incumbents face opposition and multiple candidates entered the races for the vacant seats of District 2, where incumbent Kristi Hill isn’t running for a second term, and District 5.
District 3 incumbent Paige Bibbee, who served as council president for the last three years of her first term, has three opponents. They are Ray Glaze, Carlton McMasters and Philip Wright.
Jason Tindal had announced he was seeking the District 3 spot, but on Tuesday he said he had decided not to run.
District 4 incumbent Charles Kirby is running for his third term after initially getting appointed to fill a partial term. Local businessman and recent high school graduate Hunter Pepper qualified on the last day to take on Kirby.
District 2 features political newcomers Kyle Pike, Wayne Thrasher and Terrance Adkins.
District 5 is also a race for candidates new to politics. Rodney Gordon, Jacob Ladner and Mark Macklin are vying for the seat.
With longtime board President Karen Duke not seeking reelection, District 3 is the only competitive school board race. Attorney Doug Bacchus is facing former Decatur High administrator Stan Carr.
Three school board incumbents will win another term because they are unopposed. They are Michelle Gray King, District 1; Peggy Baggett, District 2, and Dwight Jett, District 4. Newcomer Jason Palmer will win District 5 without opposition.
The next term starts Nov. 3.
City Clerk Stacy Gilley said she is in desperate need for poll workers for the municipal election. She said she needs workers for the precincts at Decatur Utilities, Morgan County Courthouse, Fort Decatur Recreation Center, Decatur Church of Christ and First Bible Church.
Gilley said workers are required to live in the district that the precinct serves. A poll worker cannot be a relative of any of the candidates. Pay is $125 for training and working the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.