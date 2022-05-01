Decatur's largest employer is looking for even more workers.
Poultry processor Wayne Farms will add at least 80 employees in Decatur after completing a major upgrade and capacity expansion at its prepared foods facility last week, according to company officials.
Company spokesman Frank Singleton said the expansion will allow the facility at 112 Plugs Road S.W. to increase production of processed chicken wings and chicken breasts by more than 42 million pounds each year.
“The new line can produce both steamed and roasted bone-in wing products,” Singleton said.
The company will hire for management, technology, skilled labor and unskilled labor positions, he said.
Unskilled labor jobs have starting pay at $15 an hour with health, dental and vision insurance and a 401k retirement plan, Singleton said. He said a $3,000 signing bonus will be paid out over three months to new workers.
With the additional jobs, the prepared foods facility will have more than 1,100 workers, and it will push Wayne Farms’ total employment in Decatur to more than 1,900. The company's fresh processing plant on Ipsco Street has about 800 workers.
According to Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce data, Decatur Morgan Hospital ranks second in city employment with 1,625 workers. Decatur City Schools has nearly 1,400 employees, school officials say. General Electric has 1,381 workers, the largest workforce in a single location in the city.
Jeremy Nails, executive director and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said food industry jobs are trending up.
“We are seeing several companies add additional employees, especially in the food sector,” he said in an email. “The demand for food products is increasing, and this growth will help the local and national supply chain.”
Singleton said the company spent $25 million on the construction, equipment and installation of the new production line.
He said the addition of production line 51 joins nine existing production lines at the Wayne Farms’ prepared foods facility.
“The line’s twin-drum oven set-up and spiral freezer was designed to serve existing customers and accommodate new business,” he said. Singleton said the expansion work utilized existing space and the construction involved interior projects in the 19,750-square-foot facility.
"Construction has been going on the past few months and the pandemic has been a challenge for staffing and procuring equipment, but it was completed on time," he added.
Heath Lloyd, senior director of Prepared Foods in Decatur, said the addition will allow the company to offer additional food items and opportunities for employees.
“Wing demand is high, so we’re excited to put this new line into production and offer job opportunities locally," he said. "These are career positions in a modern, state-of-the-industry manufacturing facility, and there’s plenty of opportunity for training and advancement.”
He said the twin-drum oven system is electrically driven and more efficient than the traditional fluid systems using oil and gas.
Wayne Farms' facilities in Decatur produce chicken products for most of the major restaurant franchises including Chick-fil-A and Zaxby’s, Singleton said.
He said Wayne Farms is the seventh-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the nation with annual sales surpassing $2 billion. Wayne Farms operates 10 fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast with total employment exceeding 9,000 workers.
