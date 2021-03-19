Concern about the treatment of dogs at a Southwest Decatur residence resulted Friday in the surrender of nine dogs, a rally in front of the animal owner's home and a call for a city tethering ordinance.
A special-called City Council meeting was scheduled for Monday, and first-term Councilman Hunter Pepper said the council will consider banning the tethering of dogs. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the first floor council chambers.
During the 90-minute rally spearheaded by Pepper, about 30 marchers saw Decatur Animal Services workers remove five pit-bull-mix dogs from a property in the 800 block of Austin Street Southwest about 3 p.m. Friday. Four dogs were taken from the fenced backyard earlier Friday. A 10th dog was discovered dead on the property earlier in the week. Austin Street is in Pepper's District 4.
Tammy Jones of Decatur, one of the marchers, said she alerted the media Thursday about what she believed was abuse of the dogs at the property.
“I saw on social media a dog was muddy and had a log chain around its neck,” she said. “It was starving. Another dog was scared and very bony. We have to be the voice for the animals. No animal should be treated like this. Dogs deserve justice."
City Attorney Herman Marks said there is no tethering ordinance in Decatur, but there is an ordinance requiring that animals be kept under control and on the owner's property.
The previous council, which included only one of the current council members, considered a proposed dog leash and care ordinance a year ago. Marks said the proposal was tabled for minor changes and never brought back up.
---
Dog injuries
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said dialogue with the dogs' owner began Tuesday.
“Animal control officers instructed the caregiver to move the animals to a drier location on the property where they could reach shelter and be out of the mud," she said in a news release. "Animal control observed two animals with what appeared to be minor injuries and instructed the caregiver to take the injured animals to the veterinarian for treatment."
Animal control officers escorted the animals' caregiver with the two injured animals to a veterinarian. The examination showed "one of the dogs appeared to have injuries from a restrictive collar and a small wound to its right inner leg," the release said. "The second dog had a flea infestation and abnormal gait. The deceased dog was also taken to the veterinarian for an examination. It was determined to have died from being anemic, possibly due to a parasitic infestation.”
The release said both dogs were treated for their injuries and released back to the caregiver with an after-care plan.
On Wednesday, several dogs were found muddy and tethered outside, unable to reach shelter from the rain, she said.
On Friday morning, the animals' owner, who has not been charged with a crime, agreed to surrender all of the dogs, which will undergo medical evaluation by a veterinarian. Pepper said he anticipates the animals, once healthy, will be adopted out. The animals' owner was not at home during the rally.
“This case remains under investigation,” Cardenas-Martinez said in a news release. “As of this date and time, there is no evidence to suggest any type of illegal dog-fighting activity.”
---
Tearful at rally
The rally marchers carried signs urging an end to animal abuse and in particular tethering of animals. They chanted, “No shelter, no peace. No food, no peace. No water, no peace.”
Susan Williams of Somerville, who attended the rally, was tearful when she viewed four of the dogs moments before the animal control officers arrived at the scene. “Nothing should be chained up like that,” she said. “Nothing should be treated this way. The animals trust you to take care of them.”
Mary Reinhardt, a Decatur hair stylist, took time from her job Friday afternoon to march at the rally.
“I think it’s great that the citizens of Decatur are showing up to support this effort,” she said.
Pepper called the abuse “horrific” and said he was pleased with handling of the situation by the Police Department, which oversees animal control."
“It was done in accordance to the law,” he said.
A Facebook post on Wednesday included photos of the tethered animals in the rain had more than 3,500 comments and 4,000 shares.
“It’s cruel what was happening to these dogs,” said rally participant Gloria Landers of Priceville.
The last publicly discussed version of the proposed dog leash and care ordinance in March 2020 generally banned tethering, which means securing a dog to a fixed point. It would've allowed a dog to be secured in a residential structure, in a fence or pen, or to an aerial cable line system.
