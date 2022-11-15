A company working on three projects expected to help revitalize Decatur's historic Bank Street area has completed one of them and is making rapid progress on a second, but supply chain issues are holding up the third, a highly anticipated urban market.
Stogie Holdings has completed renovations at 814 Bank St. N.E., and Citizens Bank & Trust started moving into the space last week, according to Yogi Dougher, co-developer with Steve Armistead of their Nashville company's three projects.
“Their furniture is on back order,” Dougher said. “They’re using card tables while they wait. But, once we get the artwork up, it’s going to be nice.”
Ross Deal, vice president and commercial lender, said his Citizens Bank crew is already preparing to work out of the 113-year-old former bank building.
“It’s kind of neat to be in a historic building that once was a bank and now it’s been restored to be a bank again,” Deal said.
Deal, a Decatur native who lives in Huntsville, said he's glad for the opportunity to work in his hometown. The bank will feature two commercial lenders and a mortgage lender once it opens.
“All we have is a table and a few chairs,” Deal said. “But I’m here and I’m going out into the community and talking with customers."
The 1909 building originally was Tennessee Valley Bank and was known more recently as the home of Inglis House of Lamps. It has an indoor oval balcony with a pine railing that overlooks the ground floor.
Town homes
Dougher said McGhee Square, a town home development between Vine and Walnut streets just east of Bank Street, is moving quickly. The contractor started adding drywall in Building A, and working on the third floor.
“Building A is on fire,” Dougher said. “It should be ready in January.”
Dougher said they’ve sold the town homes in Building A and, despite interest rates, the buyers said they’re sticking with their deals. He said he expects Building B will be complete sometime next spring. Building A is the southernmost in the project, and Building B is to the north of it. Buildings C and D will be north of B.
Ray Sparks, superintendent on the town home project, said workers should begin laying bricks and putting up Hardie fiber cement boards on Building A this week. He said Buildings A and D in the development will have four units each. Buildings B and C will have a combined 10 units in the 18-unit development.
Urban market
Stogie Holdings also owns the building at 609 Bank St., a former metal-working shop across from the Morgan County Archives. Dougher plans to open 609 Market as an urban market with a fresh provisions and dining concept.
However, supply chain issues are holding up the renovations of the 5,000-square-foot building, Dougher said.
“We had to rebid everything because of inflation,” Dougher said. “For example, we couldn’t get electric panels. It’s just hard right now.”
Dougher said he could finish in eight weeks once the supplies are delivered but, for now, he waits. He says it will be early 2023 before it opens.
