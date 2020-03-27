Some area hair stylists and barbers say business has decreased up to 80% because of customers' concerns about the new coronavirus.
Many hair dressing shops have closed for at least a couple of weeks while others are open normal hours with fewer patrons.
“All barbers are worried about their business,” said Pam Scott, who cuts hair at Carden Barbershop in Decatur. “Hopefully, the business will come back once we reopen.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health recommended hair, nail, massage and tattoo businesses follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. The department recommends shops limit the number of patrons and staff to less than 25, use social distancing, decline walk-ins, provide services only by appointment, space patrons in waiting areas and post signs informing customers not to enter or reschedule if ill.
In a message on its website, the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering said, "As the health and safety of our current and prospective licensees, consumers, and employees is a priority for ABOCB, we strongly encourage our salons and schools to follow the CDC guidelines, as well as the guidelines established by Gov. Kay Ivey and ADPH, for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
"ABOCB is a professional licensing board and does not have the authority to mandate or recommend the closure of our licensed salons or schools; this authority lies with the governor in coordination with state and county health officials."
The 25-member Morgan County Barbers Association announced last weekend that many barbershops in the county would be closed until March 30 because of health risk associated with the new coronavirus.
MCBA board member Reba Carden, owner of Carden Barbershop, cuts hair with daughters Lisa Letson and Scott at the shop on 14th Avenue Southwest in Decatur.
Scott said business was down about 50% before they closed. “We will be closed until at least Tuesday and might be closed longer. The first of the month business has always been good. This month it was down.”
Scott said all but a couple of the association members agreed to close because of the COVID-19 scare. She said a couple said it was their only source of income and would struggle even more without the income.
Two businesses south from Carden is the El Barillense barbershop operated by Guatemalan native Pedro Nicholas. The 30-year-old said he has been cutting hair in Decatur for three years after barbering a dozen years in his home country.
“Business is down about 40%,” he said. Nicholas said he can’t afford to close for an extended period of time. He said he will close if the local or state government orders it. He said he had about 400 patrons a month before the pandemic spread a couple of months ago. “Now, it’s about 250 at most,” he said. El Barillense only takes walk-in clients, he added.
--
Reduced hours
DeLoain Burgess, owner of Deloain New York Salon and Spa at 518 Bank St. in Decatur, said his business is down 80% some days.
“We’ve cut hours because people are canceling,” he said about his appointment-only business. “We closed Monday because we only had two people scheduled, and they rescheduled. We didn’t open until 11 on Wednesday. I usually do eight to 10 customers each day. Now it has been four, three, two in one day."
His business employs four stylists and one esthetician.
"People are scared to come out," Burgess said. "This (coronavirus) is like seeing three snowflakes in Decatur. Everybody runs to the grocery store and buys toilet paper, bread, milk, eggs. It’s reality.”
He said he draws clients from seven states.
“Our out-of-state patrons have totally disappeared,” he said. “They’ve told me they’ll be back when it is safe to come back. … We don’t have an epidemic here in Morgan County.”
Hugh Looney, owner of JHL Hair Care on Sandlin Road Southwest in Decatur, said his business is off about 50%. “We have definitely suffered in a major way,” Looney said.
He stresses he keeps his shop clean, sporting a 100 from the latest health department rating on his wall.
“I’ve got a lot of people who come to my business who are in fragile health,” he said. “I want to remind people to be responsible, but many people just aren’t getting out.”
Looney said he takes pride in keeping his business germ free.
A sign at his business welcoming customers has what he calls the 3 C’s:
"1. Cleaniness is next to Godliness.
"2. Common sense: Wash your hands, be smart and be clean.
"3. 'Chicken Little.' Read 'Chicken Little.' "
“The sky is not falling,” Looney, 77, said in reference to the child’s book with a moral that people should have courage when it feels like the sky is falling. “We’re open for business. But if you’re sick and shouldn’t be here, don’t come.”
--
Spacing no problem
Crystal Fletcher, of B&B Salon on Central Parkway in Decatur, said her business is appointment only and remains steady.
“I haven’t felt the effects of the Department of Public Health ordering businesses to allow fewer than 25 people, six feet apart from being in the building,” said Fletcher, who said she is using Lysol and Clorox wipes to keep her business clean.
“The same clients have been coming in every other week or so. Many of them for 22 years we’ve been here. Some of the older clients might not be coming in as much. They’re probably a little leery of all the news they are hearing and reading.”
She said people everywhere are stressed because of the pandemic and having their hair done makes them feel better.
“There’s going to be a lot of messed up heads if they shut us down,” Fletcher said.
Burgess said he has been in the salon business in Decatur and New York for 30 years. He said his business is established and will survive, but he is worried about the small businesses living “paycheck to paycheck.”
“They might be OK this month, but next month and the month after, they won’t be able to pay their mortgages,” he said. “Next week is going to be worse. Everything is going to work out. It’s just going to take some time. Unfortunately, some people can’t wait.”
