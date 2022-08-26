D220826 river city rivalry
Buy Now

Cassandra Thrower, a teacher at Decatur Middle School, and her son, Elijah, a senior at Austin High will have divided loyalties tonight during the high school football River City Rivalry. The game kicks off at 7 at Austin. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Decatur Middle School teacher Cassandra Thrower said she finds herself at a crossroads every year during the Austin-Decatur high school football game because her son, Elijah, attends Austin High and she’s never quite sure who to root for.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.