Robert Holt needed just a little encouragement from onlookers to share a kiss with his wife.
“Oh, come here, honey,” Robert Holt said, pulling his wife close and kissing her head.
Even after 71 years together and thousands of intimate moments shared, a simple, loving kiss caused a smile to spread across Carolyn Holt’s face.
On this Valentine’s Day, their 72nd Valentine's Day together, the Holts, who celebrated their 71st anniversary in December, talked about their lifelong love.
“Everybody said it wouldn’t last, but look at us now,” Robert Holt, who will turn 91 on Tuesday, said to his 86-year-old wife.
The Holts’ love story began at the Roxy Theater on Bank Street in downtown Decatur on an autumn day in October 1949.
“She was watching the movie. I went and sat behind her and started pulling her hair. She had very long hair back then. She was beautiful,” Robert said, looking at a picture of his wife taken a month before they met. “She still is beautiful.”
Neither can remember what movie played that fateful day.
“How am I supposed to remember the movie? I wasn’t looking at the movie,” Robert said with a sly smile.
That encounter changed their lives.
Two months later, on Dec. 24, 1949, Robert and Carolyn Holt married in Iuka, Mississippi. He was 19. She was 15.
“Even though it was just two months, I was smitten with him and wouldn’t have said ‘no’ to marrying him. My sister said we were old enough and had to make our own decisions. My mama wasn’t so certain it was going to last,” said Carolyn, who was in the 10th grade at Decatur’s Riverside High at the time.
But the love did last.
Over the past seven decades, the Holts have experienced a lifetime of love, joy, adventures and loss.
A year after they married, the couple welcomed their first child. Five months later, in June 1951, Robert, who enlisted in the Army in July 1949, deployed to Korea. During his tour of duty with the second infantry, the couple exchanged letters as Carolyn waited anxiously for Robert’s return in 1952.
The Holts had three more children. One of the couple’s most challenging moments occurred when their third child, a boy, died at 13 months.
“You see where the bridge is over there,” Robert said, motioning to the railroad bridge that crosses the Tennessee River. “That’s about where he died. He had something in his throat.”
“He would have been 64 years old,” Carolyn said. “That was a hard time, perhaps our hardest time.”
After returning from service, Robert drove taxi cabs with Decatur Transit for several years before becoming a cross-country truck driver. During his 45 years as a truck driver, Robert split his time between home and the road earning money to support his family.
“So, I guess that’s the secret to a long marriage, never be around,” Lisa Burns, activity director at Riverside Senior Living, said with a laugh.
After his retirement, Robert and Carolyn traveled across the country. Together, they visited 49 states. They drove to Alaska, to Canada four times and to Mexico three times. On their most recent trip two years ago, they traveled to South Dakota.
When asked what she loved most about her husband, Carolyn said, “Well, I don’t know.” After pausing for a laugh, she added, “He’s not jealous and he still worries about me and cares for me even after all these years. That’s special.”
Robert answered simply with, “I love everything about her.”
Along with their three surviving children, the Holts have seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The Holts currently live at Riverside Senior Living, less than a mile from where Carolyn attended school at Riverside High and Robert was born near McCartney Street.
Both Robert and Carolyn Holt offered advice on the secret to a long marriage.
“Work out your own problems and leave everyone else alone,” Carolyn said.
“Just hang on and learn to run real fast,” Robert said with a laugh.
