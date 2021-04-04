Although Decatur's population shrank by an estimated 1,238 people from 2010-19, City Council recently relaxed its residency requirement for directors, and data last month showed more than 60% of city employees reside elsewhere.
Mayor Tab Bowling called the number of city employees living elsewhere “concerning” because Decatur is trying to encourage residential growth. The city's population dropped from 55,683 in the 2010 census to an estimated 54,445 in 2019, a decline of 2.2%
Bowling said the city needs good employees and more residents and, “we would hope living is in the city is something they (city employees) would want to do.”
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city had 513 employees in March and 202 lived in the 35601, 35602 and 35603 ZIP codes. The Daily reviewed a list of streets where city employees live in those zip codes and found at least 18 outside the city limits, mostly in Priceville. That left about 184 employees, or 36%, residing in the city and 329, or 64%, living outside of the city limits. Workers were counted living in the city if they had Decatur post office box addresses or lived on roads such as Mud Tavern that could be either inside or outside the city limits.
City employee residency reemerged as an issue last month when the City Council relaxed a longtime requirement that department heads had to live in the city. The council will still require the fire chief, city clerk and police chief to reside in the city but will decide whether other department heads must live in Decatur on a case-by-case hiring basis.
Councilman Billy Jackson said where city employees live has been a concern for two decades. He remembers discussing the issue in the early 2000s with then-Personnel Director Ken Smith.
“Ken and I had a conversation about the hiring process, offering incentives to local people and the ways we can capture local prospects,” Jackson said.
Jackson said people from Decatur and surrounding areas are attracted to the city jobs because the benefits offset any lower pay. He said initially hiring employees who don’t live in Decatur has little impact, but it becomes an issue in the long term.
“It hurts us economically because they spend their pay on groceries, rent or mortgage, gas and other items back where they live instead of in Decatur,” Jackson said.
CFO Kyle Demeester said the city’s payroll was $40 million in fiscal 2020, including benefits, so roughly 60% of this money, about $24 million, may be leaving the city with each paycheck.
Jackson said when employees live elsewhere, it also can hurt motivation and the pride in the city's workforce.
“We had employees in Public Works (now Street and Environmental Services) who live in the city get so mad when they would hear other employees who don’t live here say, ‘I’m not worried about that garbage because I don’t have to look at it when I go home,’” Jackson said.
Shopping in Decatur
An employee living outside of Decatur doesn't necessarily spend his or her paycheck elsewhere. Revenue Manager Sal Jasso said people living on the outskirts of the city, in surrounding towns like Trinity and Priceville and other places in Lawrence and Morgan counties, usually work and shop in Decatur.
Jasso lives off West Chapel Hill Road just 300 yards from the city and said he would like to annex into Decatur, but he has neighbors between his property and the city limits.
“I grew up in Decatur and lived here all my life except for 10 years in Trinity,” said Jasso, who is 50. “I consider myself in Decatur.”
Jasso said he bought his home because it has more land than he could find in Decatur.
Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain said she was already living in Hartselle when she was hired by the city and has stayed there for family reasons like having a child enrolled at Hartselle High.
“I love Decatur,” McLain said. “I grew up here, but there are other considerations in play.”
McLain disagreed with Jackson on the impact of residency on motivation. She said she eats lunch every day in Decatur and buys gas and groceries in the city before going home.
“I believe you work hard for the job no matter where you’re employed or live,” McLain said.
Residency requirement
Bowling has softened his stance that city employees, especially department heads, have to live in the city.
In mid-February, Bowling said department heads need to be invested in the city so residents know them and they know the residents. But later in the month when the council moved toward promoting Demeester from finance manager to chief financial officer and indicated he could continue to reside in Athens, Bowling was deferential to the council.
“I think The Daily may see it differently from the City Council as a whole does,” Bowling said recently. He noted that the council voted 4-1 to hire Demeester and had the same vote to relax the residency requirement for department heads.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he would like for city employees to reside in Decatur, but he said his “focus is on making this city a place that people want to move to and growing our population by 10,000 to 20,000” during his tenure on the council.
Ladner said he doesn’t think where the city employees live impacts whether a newcomer will want to move to Decatur.
“I don’t know a single person who is considering moving to Decatur saying, ‘I wonder where a city employee lives,’” Ladner said.
Bowling said it opened his eyes recently when they were interviewing a potential Planning Department director and he turned down the job because he wanted to live in Harvest near his family.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said several economic factors are playing against the city on the issue of residency. First is the tight housing market in which Decatur recently had only 34 houses listed at $300,000 or less and two for under $100,000.
Push for residential growth
John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said he also would like city employees to live in Decatur, but he acknowledged the city “has to do a better job” of offering people places to live. He said the chamber saw a problem and created a committee to focus on residential growth.
Seymour pointed out that seven major subdivisions with more than 450 new homes have been through the city’s planning and construction approval process.
Three subdivisions, River Road Manor and River Road Estates, both off Old River Road, and Legacy Cove off Point Mallard Drive Southeast, should see new homes as early as spring or early summer.
Seymour said the city also needs multi-family residential homes like apartments and town houses, and the new 18-unit town home complex McGhee Square, between Vine and Walnut streets, will help.
Ames Armistead Pollard Real Estate Services, led by Decatur native Steve Armistead out of Brentwood, Tennessee, is on track to start McGhee Square in the next two months after completing the city approval process. The developer plans to list the town homes in the $285,000 range.
“It’s a start but we need much more,” Seymour said.
McMasters said the low employment rate of 2.6% in Morgan County, as of February, makes it harder to find employees for everyone.
“They say 3% is zero unemployment because 3% aren’t able or won’t work,” McMasters said. “We’re fishing from a shallow pond.”
Bowling said job recruiting is difficult especially in the careers like firefighter, police officer and solid waste collector/driver, so the city has to get the best candidates it can find.
“These are such unique careers,” Bowling said.
Possible incentives
Jackson said getting good city employees starts with the hiring process and initially looking at local residents first while encouraging other employees to move to Decatur.
Sandlin said she discussed incentives and other ways to attract employees to live in the city with the Personnel Board. She said the board’s legal counsel was concerned that there “could be some bad behavior” like not telling the city the truth where a person lives.
“They would have to have proof of residency and then we would have to investigate that proof, which can be very difficult,” Sandlin said.
However, Sandlin said offering extra points for residency during the interview process for promotions is a good possibility. Promotions in the city are usually based a point system designed to eliminate as much of the subjectivity as possible.
“If we have three people who all score the same, additional points could be given for living in the city,” Sandlin said.
Jackson and McMasters said extra points in the hiring process should be given to candidates from the city, but Ladner said the city should hire the best possible employees so the city operates as efficiently as possible.
Careful Decatur, you seem to be forgetting that you have competition for good quality employees, from neighboring cities. Often the city government brags on it's departments and the outstanding jobs they do, and it seems a lot of that are from employees that live outside the city. If it ain't broke don't try and fix it, and Decatur government officials it definitely ain't broke. City employees have the right to live in smaller towns or in the country if they choose, after all it is still America right? Those very employees do shop in Decatur, so let's stop with the doomsday scenario that it will hurt the city economically to attracting new residents. What is hurting new residents coming to Decatur is roads that desperately need paving even though that seems to be being addressed it's not enough, to an overflowing sewer system that overflows with heavy downpours. Requiring city employees to live in the city is an antiquated way to do business. Promising points for promotion because a candidate lives in the city is just a very different way to require an employee to live here, even though the word required isn't used. Move on Decatur to the real problems hurting our growth and new residents, and leave the city employees alone, they certainly are not the problem.
