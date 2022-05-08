As a child, Veronna Keen dreamed of becoming a mother. In her 4-year-old imagination, she married a man called Charlie. She named all her baby dolls Gloria, except one, which she called Jack.
“I remember my mom would be cooking and I’d go into the kitchen crying and saying, ‘Mom, Charlie is bringing home cheeseburgers again. Can you help me feed my kids?’ I just really wanted to be a mom,” the now 54-year-old Keen said.
Now, as a mother of two sons and a mother-figure to clients at Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Decatur, Keen is fulfilling her lifelong dream of being a mother.
The journey to motherhood, though, was not an easy one.
“Me and my husband have had seven pregnancies but only two babies. Each loss was soul-crushing. I was devastated. I know I’m a mother of seven children. Two of my babies are here on Earth and five are in heaven,” Keen said.
The five miscarriages stemmed from endometriosis, a disorder where tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. The disorder increases a woman’s risk of miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, and it may decrease fertility.
Keen and her husband, Jay, learned of the risks associated with endometriosis during their first pregnancy, which ended in miscarriage.
“It was five years after we got married. We were so excited and told everyone. Losing a child never came into my mind,” Keen said. “We wanted a baby so bad. I kept thinking, what if we couldn’t have a baby.”
The couple quickly became pregnant again. But during a checkup, the doctor told Keen the baby was not alive and recommended a dilation and curettage, commonly known as a D&C, to remove the tissue from her uterus.
Keen challenged the doctor’s diagnosis and, instead of scheduling a D&C, went home and waited for her next appointment in two weeks.
“I knew my baby was OK. I kept saying, ‘I have a baby.’ At home, I put my feet up and prayed, ‘Lord, if you just give me this baby, I will tell him about you.’ When I went back two weeks later, everything was fine,” Keen said. “PJ is now a children’s and family minister in Mississippi.”
Two years after the birth of their oldest son, the Keens tried to get pregnant again. In a span of four years, they suffered four more miscarriages.
“It was hard to keep losing babies. I had to really rely on my faith. God helped me grow through each pregnancy. I feel going through what we went through made me appreciate my kids even more,” Keen said.
With assistance from fertility drugs, the Keens welcomed their second son, Brent, in 1998.
“We thanked God so much for Brent. All of my babies, on Earth and in heaven, have been a blessing,” Keen said.
As to what kind of mother she wanted to be, Keen looked to her grandmother, Polly Terry.
“My mamaw Polly was the best Christian I ever have known. She loved everyone, never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She taught me my first Bible verse and how to pray,” Keen said.
She served as her grandmother’s assistant in the garden and as her amateur hairstylist.
“She would let me fix her hair any way I wanted while she sat in the swing, no matter how much hairspray it took to make it stick straight out," Keen said.
From her grandmother, Keen learned about patience, kindness and unconditional love.
“She would sit countless hours on the porch swing telling me about when she grew up. She had seven children of her own and she would talk about how much she loved them and all of us grandchildren,” Keen said. “I knew I wanted to be just like her or at least try to be.”
Nine years ago, Keen began sharing that unconditional love she learned from her grandmother with the young women who walked through the doors of Sav-A-Life.
'Ministering to others'
Keen was delivering auto parts and attending Heritage Bible College in Huntsville when she found out about the open executive director position at the nonprofit organization.
“Someone called and asked if I would be interested in it. I didn’t think I could do it. I told my husband and we prayed about it. He told me I should apply,” Keen said. “It must have been a God thing because there were so many other people more educated and more qualified than me. I’m just thankful God allowed me to follow my passion for ministering to others.”
The faith-based nonprofit offers free pregnancy resources, operates a baby closet, conducts educational classes in Morgan County schools and hands out food items to the community in December and backpacks with school supplies in the summer.
Cindy Burns, former president of the Sav-A-Life board, met Keen when she joined the organization.
“Veronna is a sweet and godly woman. Anyone who walks in the door immediately feels her love for them. Her goal is to share the love of Jesus Christ with them,” Burns said.
Last year, Sav-A-Life, located at 801 Bradley St. S.W., had 3,000 client visits and conducted over 700 pregnancy tests. The organization’s reach spans beyond Morgan County to Lawrence, Limestone, Cullman and Lauderdale counties.
Individuals come to Sav-A-Life for pregnancy tests, monthly prenatal vitamins, ultrasounds, baby supplies and to discuss their options of parenting, adoption and abortion.
“All three of those decisions, parenting, adoption and abortion, are very hard, especially for women who find themselves in a crisis pregnancy,” Keen said. “We would like for them to have the baby and either raise it or give it up for adoption. If they choose abortion, though, we tell them we still love them and that God loves them.”
One moment with an expectant mother stands out to Keen.
“I was telling a young girl about a previous experience where an ultrasound was being done on a girl considering abortion. The nurse said, ‘Hey, baby,’ and it moved its hand, like it waved. When the girl I was talking to went into the ultrasound room, the nurse, a different one than before, said, ‘Hello, baby,’ and the baby did the exact same thing. The girl started crying. We get to see so many God moments here,” Keen said.
For Keen, those God moments also occur when women choose adoption.
“The girls love their babies and make such a hard choice of adoption. They put the baby above themselves,” Keen said. “To see a girl so unselfishly know she is not in a position to raise a child and makes another family’s dream come true, that’s a beautiful picture.”
Supporting moms
For the young women who give birth, Keen and the Sav-A-Life staff and volunteers serve as life coaches. They follow the women through their pregnancies, the birth or adoption of their babies and until the children turn 5.
When the babies are born, Sav-A-Life provides clients with a bag filled with diapers, formula, baby wipes, diapers, blankets and clothes.
“Think about if you are 17 or 21, not expecting to have a baby and don’t have any support. You might not have a baby shower. We want to give these young mothers everything they might need to start off,” Keen said.
Every time the clients come for a visit after the birth, they can receive six to eight appropriately-sized articles of clothing, shoes, eight to 10 diapers, wipes and formula.
Operating the outreach organization costs $250,000 a year. Funds come from private donations, churches, two fundraisers and Choose Life license plate tags.
Keen sees serving with Sav-A-Life as her ministry and mission.
She prays that the clients — whether it is a young woman giving her baby up for adoption, grandparents raising their grandchild or single fathers — will feel God’s love and support. She also prays for the babies.
“I pray that they grow up in a home where they are loved. I pray that they have all of their needs, physical, mental, emotional and spiritual, met. Each of these babies is a gift,” Keen said.
For more information on the organization, visit decaturpregnancy.com.
