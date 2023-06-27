East Moulton closed
Decatur police said East Moulton Street is closed between First and Second avenues while Fite Building Co. erects a tower crane for its work on the downtown parking deck. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

The city closed a block of East Moulton Street downtown on Monday with no public notice, and the section between First and Second avenues could remain closed until later in the week for construction on the new municipal parking deck.

