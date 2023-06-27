Decatur police said East Moulton Street is closed between First and Second avenues while Fite Building Co. erects a tower crane for its work on the downtown parking deck. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]
The city closed a block of East Moulton Street downtown on Monday with no public notice, and the section between First and Second avenues could remain closed until later in the week for construction on the new municipal parking deck.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said she was informed Monday by the police command staff that Fite Building Co. needed the closure this week “to erect a crane.” A police statement late Monday afternoon said the closure could continue "until possibly Wednesday. ... Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the assembly is completed."
Fite will be using the large crane to install the prefabricated pieces of the parking deck delivered from Atlanta. The deck sections will be put together like Lego blocks for the 9,174-square-foot project.
Fite is building the $9.53 million, four-story parking deck with 230 parking spots and four retail/restaurant locations for the city.
“For now, people ought to use Gordon Drive,” Mayor Tab Bowling said of passing through the downtown area.
City Councilman Kyle Pike, whose district includes downtown, said his understanding is Fite will need to close the street occasionally for periods of one to two days for the next six weeks. A longer closure could be necessary in the future, he said.
Kyle said he and city officials knew that Fite would need to close the road at some point.
“Traffic will move into downtown and around through it using the nearby streets,” Pike said. “The good thing is it’s only temporary.”
The parking deck is part of an incentive agreement that helped get the developers of a Fairfield Inn by Marriott to locate the hotel next door. Fite is also the lead contractor on the hotel.
Both the hotel, on the corner of East Moulton and Second Avenue Southeast, and parking deck are scheduled for completion this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.