The northbound lanes of Spring Avenue Southwest between Beltline Road Southwest and Springview Street Southwest will be closed Thursday for repairs, the city of Decatur said Wednesday afternoon.
The street department will be working at the site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
