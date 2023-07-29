Sitting in Webster Martial Arts Academy, which served as the springboard that propelled him into his latest adventure, Pat Underwood rattled off a list of Marvel characters: Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Black Widow, Iron Fist and Loki.
“I’ve always identified with Spider-Man, being the friendly neighborhood guy trying to make a difference,” Underwood said. “But the rest of the characters I really did not know.”
That was until April when the 38-year-old Underwood, of Decatur, underwent a 10-week training session for his newest job — as an ensemble cast member with the touring production of Marvel Universe Live.
Think of Marvel Universe Live as Disney on Ice, except with no ice and with superheroes and supervillains in place of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.
“Getting to be part of this cast with so many talented people is really cool. It’s an honor for me to be part of this production,” Underwood said. “It is a dream come true.”
The 10-month international tour includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the Philippines.
Underwood, a sixth-degree black belt in martial arts, a purple belt in jiu-jitsu and a certified teacher in acroyoga, credited Webster Martial Arts for preparing him for this opportunity.
“I have been able to translate the basic acrobatics and sparring techniques I learned at Webster's into the fighting sequences,” Underwood said. “My family moved to Decatur when I was 6 years old. Out of all the places we could have moved to and out of all the martial arts studios I could have found, I found Webster's and I am so thankful for that.”
Underwood’s connection with Webster Martial Arts dates back 30 years when, at 8 years old, he walked into the studio on Sixth Avenue in Northeast Decatur.
“I started out doing Boy Scouts and T-Ball. One of the other guys in Scouts was like, ‘Karate is way more fun.’ I did a free class at Webster’s that Jamie (Webster) taught and have been here ever since. Karate was a good balance for me. It was a physical challenge, but also tested my concentration and focus. It wasn’t like sitting in Scouts or sitting in the outfield. With martial arts, I was always on,” Underwood said.
While a student at Austin High School, Underwood began teaching martial arts and continued on that path while at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he studied marketing.
“I started teaching to earn money to save up to buy my first car. It was a 1974 VW Beetle,” Underwood said.
After graduating from college, Underwood opened and operated a Webster’s studio in Moulton. For the past six years, he has served as the head instructor at Webster’s Academy in Madison.
“Jamie (Webster) was the one who inspired me to want to become a martial arts instructor. That was my goal in high school and college. I feel like I’ve checked that goal off,” Underwood said. “I’ve been teaching for so long, I felt like I wanted a little change. I’m not getting any younger. This was my last window to do something like this.”
In January, Underwood traveled to Atlanta for auditions for Marvel Universe Live. After surviving two rounds of auditions, where he performed kicks, rolls, cartwheels and fight choreography, Underwood made it to the personal showcase round.
“I went in with three different martial arts weapons, a bo staff, a wooden sword and kamas, and told the casting people to pick. They picked the bo, which worked out great because that was the one I practiced the most on,” Underwood said.
Two months after auditions, Underwood received an email offering him a position with Marvel Universe Live.
“I see this as my chance to build on the Webster’s legacy. What Jimmy Webster started with quality martial arts and what Jamie Webster built on doing a TV show in the 1990s, I will be taking a step further by doing the live show,” Underwood said.
Before leaving for the 10-week training session at the headquarters of Feld Entertainment, which produces Marvel Universe Live, in Bradenton, Florida, in April, Underwood’s martial arts students offered him advice.
“I’ve seen very few of the Marvel movies and the kids knew that,” Underwood said. “My students were like, ‘Instructor Pat, you’ve got like 10 to 20 movies to catch up on.’”
At the training session, which Underwood described as “Marvel boot camp,” along with learning blocking and choreography for the show, he got a crash course in the Marvel characters.
“One of the trainers compiled videos of Spider-Man. One compilation was all fight videos so we could learn how he fights. One was a pedestrian video so we could see how he walks. And one was all about his personality. He did that for each of the characters,” Underwood said. “I left boot camp knowing who these characters were.”
The emphasis on character development surprised Underwood, who has no background in theater.
“I was confident in the punches, kicks and fight scenes. But then they told me to do it in the character of Green Goblin and with the feeling of Green Goblin,” Underwood said. “It really is theater. We have to get into character and we have to hit cues.”
Underwood’s roles in the show include a dancing lion in a Chinese-inspired scene, a fire drummer inside a volcano trying to summon the volcano gods, and one of Loki’s henchmen. To allow the main characters to take a break in the two-show-a-day schedule, Underwood occasionally will also play the roles of Green Goblin, Iron Fist and Spider-Man.
“When Pat sent me a clip of himself strapped in a harness way up in the air, I was surprised," said Donna Underwood, Pat Underwood's mother. "This is the person who was scared of heights as a kid and wouldn’t go in an elevator. But I guess to accomplish your dreams, you have to overcome your fears.”
At the end of the 10 weeks of training, Marvel Universe Live, which consists of 40 actors and 30 crew members, staged a friends and family show, which Donna Underwood attended.
“It was fantastic. It was great. I was so amazed at Pat’s ability and, really, the ability of all of the people in the cast. They are all so athletic and it is an action-packed show. I am so proud of Pat,” Donna Underwood said.
While on tour, Pat Underwood, who is known around Decatur as the Trash Ninja for his work with Tennessee Riverkeeper and Osprey Initiative, hopes to find time to volunteer.
“I would truly like to experience the culture of the places where we are going and not just experience it from the inside of a packed arena. I really want to connect with the people,” Underwood said.
From his experience with Marvel Universe Live, Underwood hopes to further inspire and motivate his students.
“Because I’m able to do flips and kicks, the kids already kind of look at me as a superhero. I’m their friendly neighborhood martial arts instructor,” Underwood said. “I want to use this experience to continue to inspire them to follow their passions and keep moving forward and growing because it can lead to great opportunities.”
