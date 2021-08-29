After more than 25 years working in the nonprofit field, Debbie Heard, who helped coordinate community volunteers during the 2011 tornadoes with the Red Cross and oversaw end-of-life care for thousands of patients, will retire from Hospice of the Valley.
“It has been amazing to be part of the organizations that serve this community. I’ll be 64 in September. At the beginning of this year, I felt like it was time. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to miss it,” said Heard, the CEO of Hospice of the Valley.
Following Heard as leader of the nonprofit organization will be Bridget Montgomery, an 18-year Hospice of the Valley employee.
“Bridget has great pride in the organization and is very enthusiastic to continue Debbie's fine guidance," said Jimmy Adams, chair of Hospice of the Valley’s board and an off-and-on board member since 1986. "You must remember the difficulty of what these people do and that it takes a special person to do their jobs. Debbie and Bridget have been and will be perfect people to lead Hospice of the Valley.”
Heard’s decision to retire stemmed from a desire to spend more time with her five grandchildren and the need for a fresh perspective at Hospice of the Valley.
“I think the agency, at this time, needs some new ideas. The health care landscape has changed so dramatically in the last nine years and will continue to. It is time for me to step aside,” Heard said.
Heard’s retirement on Thursday will mark the end to a career of service, including 12 years in ministry at Decatur’s First United Methodist Church, five years as executive director of the Morgan-Lawrence Chapter of the American Red Cross and nine years as CEO of Hospice of the Valley, which provides end-of-life care, including spiritual, medical and emotional support, to individuals in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
“Of all the things I’ve done in my career, Hospice of the Valley has been the truest ministry. There is such a thing as a good death and hospice provides it. It’s been an honor and privilege to be part of it. I’ve been grateful that I have been able to play a small part,” Heard said.
For Heard, that desire to “play a small part” in the community grew from her parents.
As a child, she watched her mother volunteer with the Salvation Army and saw her father, who owned a concrete plant, assist employees. When one of his workers lost his house and a family member in a fire, Heard’s father loaded up supplies and donations.
“Daddy took us with him to take things to them,” Heard said. “When you are growing up, you don’t recognize how that resonates with you. I think I absorbed that and that led me into the type of jobs where human services were involved.”
One of Heard’s most memorable times serving the community came during the April 2011 tornadoes, which killed 18 people in Limestone and Lawrence counties and damaged hundreds of structures in the area. In the midst of that tragedy, she witnessed the best of humanity.
“Many industries that closed because they lost power sent their employees to help us. So many people just showed up wanting to help their neighbors in some way,” Heard said. “That was one of the toughest and the most eye-opening times of my nonprofit career.”
Montgomery
Like Heard, Montgomery attributed her service mentality to her parents and grandmother.
“My parents and my grandmother had a heart to serve the community. When my grandmother moved here in 2005, she got involved with the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled and was a senior companion with Community Action Partnership,” Montgomery said.
Growing up, Montgomery, who graduated from Austin High and majored in human resource management at Auburn University, never planned on pursuing a career in nonprofits.
“I don’t think that was my goal, but I am certainly glad that it was my path,” said Montgomery, who worked at First American Bank and Heritage Bank before arriving at Hospice of the Valley in 2003.
After nine years as the nonprofit’s human resource manager, Montgomery left the organization for a year to become a stay-at-home mom. In 2013, she returned to the organization in a part-time marketing position.
“I thought, I love Hospice of the Valley and could talk about hospice care and the benefits of hospice care to a wall. I thought it would be perfect, and it was,” Montgomery said.
As Montgomery’s personal experiences with hospice grew, so did her passion for the organization. In 2004, when her grandmother, who lived outside of Hospice of the Valley’s reach, received care from another hospice, Montgomery experienced the necessity of end-of-life care firsthand. Then, in 2019, her other grandmother received care from Hospice of the Valley.
“That is when I truly got to see the heart and soul of our staff at work. They went above and beyond. And it wasn’t just that it was my grandmother. They do this for every patient,” Montgomery said. “It really opened my eyes and started a fire in my heart for hospice care. I am passionate about hospice care and everyone having access to hospice care.”
In her new role, Montgomery will face challenges, including how to care for patients amid the pandemic.
“Our senior population is at a crisis because they are isolated. They miss the human touch, a hug, a kind word, a conversation. It should challenge us all to figure out ways to help those who can’t help themselves and who are lonely,” Montgomery said.
Another challenge lies in the continued growth of for-profit hospices, which Heard described as one of the most difficult situations she has encountered in her nine years at Hospice of the Valley.
“We feel like if there is ever a time where profit doesn’t need to be a primary focus, it is the end of life,” Heard said. “I’m proud that we have been able to remain nonprofit so that we can take care of people regardless of their ability to pay. I’m just hoping nonprofit hospices can survive.”
Adams lauded Heard’s efforts.
“Debbie has been a steady leader through good and down times for the agency,” Adams said. “Debbie took over from Carolyn Dobson, who started the agency, and has continued Carolyn's vision of the purpose of Hospice of the Valley and has grown the agency, in spite of the fact that many for-profit hospices have entered the market.”
Hospice of the Valley also operates the Community Bereavement Center, which hosts support groups; organizes Camp Hope, a one-day summer camp for children dealing with the death of a loved one; and oversees the Friend-to-Friend program, which outfits area schools with grief counselors. All of those services are free.
On average, Hospice of the Valley reaches 300 to 400 patients a year and more than 300 people through the Community Bereavement Center.
Montgomery will become the third executive director since Hospice of the Valley opened in 1984.
“After we graduated from Austin, my husband and I thought we would never move back to Decatur, but here we are,” Montgomery said. “We’re so thankful to be in Decatur. It has been a wonderful community to grow up in, to raise our boys in and now to serve in. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”
