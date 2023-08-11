centerpiece top story About 14,275 Decatur Utilities customers lost power at midnight Friday due to snake By Erica Smith Staff Writer Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At 12:13 a.m. Friday morning, about 14,275 Decatur Utilities customers in the eastern part of Decatur lost power due to a snake getting into a substation, according to DU spokesman Joe Holmes.“A rather long snake got into the substation, came in contact with the equipment and caused the breaker to not operate,” Holmes said. “That knocked other substations out.”Holmes said it affected the eastern half of the city including the Hickory Hills area, Burningtree and Alabama 20.“Most residential customers were back on by 2:30 a.m.,” he said. “About 3 a.m. was the latest.” —erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. 