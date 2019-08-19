Decatur Utilities was dealing with power outages for about 1,200 customers this afternoon after a thunderstorm rolled through the city, DU spokesman Joe Holmes reported at 5:50 p.m.
The outages affected 700 customers east of Sixth Avenue Southeast and 500 between Spring Avenue and Danville Road north of Beltline Road Southwest, Holmes said.
