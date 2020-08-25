Almost twice as many registered Decatur voters signed up for absentee ballots for today’s municipal elections than in 2016, City Clerk Stacy Gilley said Monday.
Athens also saw a sharp increase in absentee ballots.
Gilley said 273 signed up for absentee ballots by Thursday’s deadline, compared to 138 who registered for absentee ballots four years ago. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot through the mail is noon today, and a ballot by mail had to be postmarked by Monday. She said 33 were outstanding at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
“We occasionally have a ballot (that meets the postmark deadline) come in a day later, but the local post office has done a good job,” Gilley said.
At 37,785, the city has 4,372 more registered voters for 2020 than it did in 2016, she said.
Gilley said the post office is pulling out the packages that are obviously absentee ballots because they’re returned in a recognizable envelope.
“They’re immediately delivering them directly to City Hall, instead of sending them to Birmingham (sorting center) or they’re just running them over to me,” Gilley said.
The U.S. Postal Service would not authorize the local postmaster to comment.
The Alabama Secretary of State's Office in June issued an emergency order expanding absentee voting in municipal elections to include those concerned about exposure to the coronavirus.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said he will be watching Decatur’s municipal election turnout closely even though he’s not involved.
“It might give us an indication of what to expect at the November general election,” Cain said.
Cain said the high number of absentee ballots could be a combination of interest in the elections and people’s COVID-19 concerns. He said he will be interested to see if turnout is higher or about the same, which could show the pandemic’s impact.
“Obviously, the high number of candidates has piqued the interest of the voters,” Cain said. “But COVID is a big concern too."
Cain said a mayoral race with seven candidates “will usually drive a higher turnout,” although National Weather Service predictions of afternoon thunderstorms could also impact turnout.
“Usually in the morning before work, lunch and after work are the three highest turnout times,” Cain said. “This could bring some voters out early, but we don’t want weather to keep people away.”
Gilley said she appears to have enough poll workers and all were trained to deal with coronavirus concerns. Each poll has kits of sanitizer, rubber gloves, masks and pens.
“Voters can keep the pen they use or just sanitize it,” Gilley said.
Gilley requested that voters social distance themselves and campaign workers “respect people’s personal space” as they try to deal with the pandemic.
Athens
Athens, which has four candidates vying to be mayor and one contested council race, also saw a dramatic increase in absentee ballots, according to Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes.
As of Friday, Barnes said 151 absentee ballots had been issued and 127 had been returned. In the last municipal election in 2016, only 38 absentee ballots were cast. There were only two contested council seats, for District 2 and District 5.
Barnes said the deadline to return absentee ballots in person was Monday, and ballots sent by mail or common carrier must arrive by noon today to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.