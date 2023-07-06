A program starting in August on the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind’s Decatur campus will not only instruct institute students interested in commercial construction careers but will accept local districts' students as well.
The new program will be part of the Academy of Craft Training and will open with over 150 students in a renovated facility at the old Wallace Center. The new state budget signed last month by Gov. Kay Ivey includes $2.5 million for renovating facilities on the AIDB North campus.
The Academy of Craft Training was started eight years ago and already offers programs in Birmingham and Mobile.
AIDB President John Mascia recently toured the new site to check on its progress and confirmed the space will be ready to go in August.
“We are thrilled to have the Academy of Craft Training on the AIDB North campus,” he said.
The Academy of Craft Training is a public/private partnership between the commercial construction industry and Alabama’s K-12 Career and Technical Education System.
Its goal is to help “students get the education and skills they need to be entry-level, skilled workers in the construction industry,” according to an academy statement.
Todd Walker, vice president of Associated Builders and Contractors and chief executive of the academy, described the program as a simulated workplace with the support of around 100 commercial/industrial companies.
Walker said ABC saw a growing need for skilled labor in Alabama. The Academy of Craft Training was created more than eight years ago to help satisfy that need.
“All of our instructors come from industry,” he said.
The Academy uses the National Center for Construction Education and Research curriculum for each craft area: welding/pipefitting, building construction, HVAC, electrical, and interior/exterior finishes.
Junior and senior high school students can earn course credits through the academy toward their high school diploma.
Students attending the academy will “clock in and out every day” for five half-days a week during the school year, Walker said.
Charles Hall, director of operations for the academy and its North Alabama Campus director, said over 150 local students from 21 high schools across 14 school systems have been accepted to the inaugural class.
Enrollment slots will increase to 250 for the North campus next year, with recruitment beginning this October, Hall said.
Shelton Cobb, the career and technical education supervisor for Decatur City Schools, said the academy provides another opportunity for Decatur students to be able to find careers after high school.
“What they’re doing is commercial construction, while we mainly do residential,” Cobb said. “So, I foresee … some kids from Decatur City that may participate in the program. Those skills are a hot area for anybody interested in construction careers or anything of that nature.”
DCS’s registration window for its career programs may have precluded some students from enrolling in the academy, however, Cobb said.
“I think it’s such a new thing for them, so they really don’t know as much about what ACT is yet,” he said. “Hopefully within the year, they’ll learn a little bit more and I’m sure we’ll have some that want to participate in that.”
Hall and Walker are excited to partner with AIDB for the new academy facility, as it will provide a unique opportunity for deaf and blind students of AIDB to also benefit from the academy’s curriculum.
“We don’t yet know what percentage of students will be from AIDB,” Walker said. “But we’re looking forward to partnering with them.”
Mascia praised the Academy of Craft Training as a first-class program.
“The Academy of Craft program has shown that their model produces individuals who are work-ready when they graduate, and that really is AIDB’s goal as well, and so we’re very excited to partner with them and to have them on our campus,” he said.
Because of the partnership, Mascia said, the Academy of Craft can offer its services to an expanded community.
“It offers our children, who have exceptionalities with vision and hearing, the same opportunities that other children are getting in order to learn skills that will allow them to have a good career with good pay, doing important work,” he said.
Mascia said the collaboration will also give his students a chance to show their classmates, without exceptionalities, that they can perform very well when they have the right training.
AIDB staff and faculty will work with Academy of Craft faculty to support and provide accommodations for AIDB students, according to Mascia.
“At the end of the day it’s really training people for the day after graduation. It’s not just about getting a high school diploma. It’s about making sure all kids, including kids with vision and hearing loss, go out into the world and can live an independent life, be part of their community … and make a difference.”
Mascia said AIDB appreciates the support from state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and the Legislature in helping to expand its services and facilities.
“Alabama has the most comprehensive program serving individuals who are deaf and blind in the nation,” he said.
Mascia, who recently announced his retirement after 10 years as president of AIDB, said he plans to stay connected to the organization into the future.
The AIDB's North Campus is at the former Lurleen B. Wallace Center along U.S. 31 in south Decatur.
