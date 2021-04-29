Six vehicle accidents in the last three years, including four since November, at or near — and on one occasion in — the Granada Apartments on 11th Street Southeast led Property Manager Lisa Chadwell to plead for help from the city.
Chadwell said a driver also drove through the property of the neighboring Grace Life Church, and another vehicle hit a nearby embankment.
Chadwell told the City Council at a work session this week that “the one that scared us the most” was when a truck crashed into an apartment window on Nov. 25 and stopped about 3 feet from a tenant who was sleeping after working the night shift.
“The truck pulled out and left and he hasn’t been caught,” Chadwell said.
She said a vehicle flipped and partially ejected its driver in a wreck earlier this month. A tree kept the vehicle from hitting the apartment complex again, she said.
“If it wasn’t for a tree, he would have gone through that same window,” Chadwell said.
Chadwell said she believes speeding on 11th Street is the problem even though there are five speed limit signs along the road.
“I don’t have an answer,” Chadwell told the council Monday. “Maybe you could add a guardrail or a speed bump. I’m just concerned about the people living there.”
She said Granada is home to 176 families.
Chadwell said she called the Decatur police Traffic Division last year and, “They told me they would have to do a traffic study.” She said she has not heard from the department since that conversation.
Police Chief Nate Allen, who was participating in the council meeting by telephone, asked Chadwell to call him so they could talk about the problem. Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez on Wednesday said the department is investigating the issue.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Tuesday he would look into the complaint because he said he’s not sure how the wrecks are occurring.
“There’s a turn in the road (near Granada), but that tends to make vehicles go the other way,” Prewitt said. “If they’re headed toward Point Mallard (east) and they’re going too fast, it makes the vehicle move away from the apartment. If they’re head toward Sixth Avenue (west) and they miss the curve, they go to the other side of the street.”
Prewitt said the only way he sees a wreck occurring because of speed is if the driver “hits the edge of the road and overcorrects. I just need to look at the police reports. I’m not sure what is creating the crashes.”
Council President Jacob Ladner assured Chadwell that the city would look at the problem and try to find an answer.
(1) comment
The traffic division would have to do a study. Hmmm, why? What ever happened to sending an officer or two out and being a visible deterrent and writing tickets if a violation occurs. Clearly that number of traffic accidents that I am guessing is being investigated by the traffic division should show them that there is a problem. So again, why a study? Does the PD do this with other problems in neighborhoods like thefts, drug activity etc. ? No, so why does a traffic complaint warrant a study? These days it isn't always speed that causes accidents. Distractions do, as well as being under the influence do also, as well as speed and reckless driving just to name a few. To Mr. Prewitt let the police who are trained in accident investigation do their jobs, they are the experts. Last enough with a study, respond and deter DPD
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.