A 3M Co. proposal to turn the former Brookhaven Middle School site into a park and sports fields is contingent on more testing of soil for contaminants, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management said last week.
"I concur with that 110%," said Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 includes the Brookhaven property. "We have to be absolutely comfortable with the safety of that site before they put in a park or anything else. I would be far more comfortable with ADEM and EPA putting the most strenuous of guidelines on 3M to make sure it's absolutely safe before we allow them to do anything."
3M bought the 15-acre site that sits above a closed municipal and industrial landfill from Decatur City Schools in 2020 for $1.25 million as part of a settlement of DCS claims that 3M had improperly dumped toxic industrial waste there.
In a report filed with ADEM last month, 3M contractor GHD said the levels of perfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) in the surface soil were below Environmental Protection Agency screening levels, so a park and sports fields were appropriate uses of the property.
3M proposed maintaining the Brookhaven property as a "green space which may be utilized by the community," with the southern portion of the property graded to "allow potential development of additional sports fields. ... Once grass cover is established, the site may incorporate picnic areas, walking trails and sports fields."
ADEM objected to the fact that 3M's determination that it was safe to use the property as a park was based only on low levels of contaminants in surface soil.
"However, subsurface soil sampling should be conducted in the adjacent sports fields to adequately evaluate the proposed interim use of this site," the ADEM review said.
The 3M proposal called for the demolition of Brookhaven Middle School, to be followed by capping the footprint of the building with 18 inches of imported soil and 6 inches of topsoil.
"However," ADEM said in its review of the plan, "the soils underneath the building have not been characterized."
In other words, soil testing that has already been performed on other parts of the site has not been done of the soil beneath the building.
"Following building demolition, subsurface soil sampling should be performed underneath the building to adequately evaluate the proposed soil capping of this area," ADEM said.
The municipal dump, which received waste from the 1940s until the early 1960s and was closed in 1964, covered the 40 acres that now is the site of both the 25-acre Aquadome Recreation Center and the 15-acre Brookhaven property. 3M's proposal last month was for an interim use of the Brookhaven property, because it eventually will take ownership of the Aquadome property as well.
In a $98.4 million settlement with the city of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities last year, 3M agreed to take title to the 25-acre Aquadome property and pay the city $35 million for a new recreation center. The City Council has approved Wilson Morgan Park as the location for the new facility. The city will maintain ownership of the Aquadome property until the new rec center opens.
The old landfill is between Eighth Street Southwest on the north, an alley behind Beard Street on the south, Fifth Avenue on the west and Second Avenue on the east.
3M opened its Decatur plant in 1961, and some of its PFAS-contaminated waste was put in the landfill. A 2020 study by 3M found PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water on both the Aquadome and Brookhaven properties.
According to the EPA, scientific studies have shown that exposure to two of the chemicals found at Brookhaven and the Aquadome may lead to decreased fertility; increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty or behavioral changes; increased risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancers; compromised immune systems and reduced vaccine response; hormonal imbalances; and increased cholesterol levels.
Studies have generally focused on ingestion of the chemicals through drinking water, so less is known about any harmful effects resulting from skin contact with contaminated soil or inhaling contaminated air.
Decatur City Schools closed Brookhaven in 2018, and concerns about contamination led the city to end Decatur Youth Services’ use of the building in 2019.
Jackson said he's concerned that even if the proposed use of the Brookhaven property and eventually the Aquadome property appears to be safe under environmental agencies' current understanding of PFAS, that could change.
The EPA in June dramatically reduced the levels of PFAS exposure that it considers safe, to the point that Decatur Utilities and many other utilities in the state no longer meet the recommendations on the level at which lifetime ingestion of drinking water is safe.
"Even 30 years ago we didn't foresee the problems that we have with those chemicals today," Jackson said. "Even if they impose the most stringent guidelines available today, I still don't know if that covers us in the future. It might just be one of those situations where that land can't be used."
