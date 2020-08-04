Cosmetologist and entrepreneur Terrance Adkins hopes to unify the Decatur City Council while calling for more transparency as he seeks the District 2 council seat.
Adkins, 33, is the third person to enter the District 2 race, which already includes Kyle Pike and Wayne Thrasher. Incumbent Kristi Hill chose not to run for a second term.
They are seeking to fill the vacant seat that represents the north end of Southeast and Northeast Decatur and the city’s area in Limestone County. The election is Aug. 25.
Adkins said he thinks Decatur needs a change, and he believes he can be a guiding force. His motto is “transform, transparency and transcend” as the 2005 Decatur High graduate makes his first run for a political office. He is particularly concerned about economic growth and the lack of transparency over environmental lawsuits filed against the city and 3M Co.
“The direction we’re going in is too slow,” Adkins said. “It needs to pick up, especially for the underprivileged and the youth.”
Adkins said he would work to eliminate the politics that he sees now and unify the council. He wants to do more to show what the mayor and City Council do. He said he would use the city’s YouTube feed and do more online to give people more insight into how the city operates.
“A lot of people don’t know what the mayor and council do,” Adkins said.
Adkins is a member of the NAACP and the NAACP NextGen Young Adult Leadership Program. He is also a Founding Member of Standing in Power, a social justice collective that voices concerns and supports the community.
He was a leader of the Decatur protest earlier this year, where hundreds of citizens peacefully marched to protest racism and police brutality.
“I’m not afraid to challenge elected officials to deliver on the promises that they made to their constituency,” Adkins said.
Based on recent public feedback, Adkins said he wants to improve the city’s nightlife and continue to attract restaurants. He said economic incentives could solve this issue.
Adkins would like to help East Acres housing project and the two senior towers on the river. All three are run by the Decatur Housing Authority, and he said they need retail businesses near them so their residents don’t have to walk so far or cross Wilson Street or Sixth Avenue.
“Both roads are dangerous,” Adkins said. “And the businesses we have now are too far away. We need another grocery store on the north end of the city.”
The council seat has a four-year term and pays $15,994.64 per year.
