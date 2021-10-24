The city-owned former Archer-Daniels-Midland property off West Moulton Street has early support to become the site for a new Decatur recreation center built with 3M settlement money, but one councilman prefers an Eighth Street Southwest location.
The 7-acre ADM site is featured on several pages in "The Path Forward: Our Healthier Future," a summary released last week on the proposed $98.4 million settlement with 3M Co. over PFAS contamination that includes $35 million for a new recreation center to replace the Aquadome.
A public meeting in which the Decatur City Council and the Morgan County Commission are scheduled to vote on whether to accept the settlement is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The settlement also includes Decatur Utilities, and its board will consider it Thursday.
The Aquadome Recreation Center and its adjoining baseball and softball fields cover 25 acres above a closed municipal landfill that contains PFAS-contaminated 3M waste, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
City officials have said the Aquadome building, which houses a pool, gymnasium, offices and meeting rooms, will remain open until a replacement is built. The ballfields were abandoned two years ago as city officials became more concerned with the impact of the chemicals.
Only two of the city's five council members — Council President Jacob Ladner and President Pro Tem Carlton McMasters — and Mayor Tab Bowling were involved in the final settlement talks. However, four of the council members said they like the Archer-Daniels-Midland property as a site for a new recreation center, especially since the city already owns it. The settlement summary promotes the ADM site as "slightly over 1 mile" from the Aquadome.
The ADM property, where two former cotton warehouses sit, is bordered by the CSX railroad on the east, West Moulton Street on the south and privately owned property on the west and north.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said using the ADM property for a recreation center “isn’t a bad idea” even though he said he isn’t happy he wasn’t told of the proposed settlement details until a day before it was announced.
Pike, who was told five days before Tuesday's announcement, said he thinks the ADM property “is a great location” for a recreation center. He was also OK with separating the center from the ballfields.
“It’s centrally located and easily accessible from both sides of town,” Pike said. “It would also spur development in the area.”
Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 includes the Aquadome and the ADM property, said he doesn’t like the ADM property for the replacement center. He was not happy that he was informed about the settlement details on the morning before the release to the public.
Jackson said Ladner, McMasters, Pike and the mayor “talk about these ideas when there hasn’t been any true public discussion about them.”
He said he believes the proposal to use the ADM property will become a reality because Finley Drive is listed as one of the worst streets in District 1 “when it’s not even close to being one of the worst streets in my district." If the city were to acquire property north of the ADM site to Finley Drive and west to Dry Creek, it could proceed with the proposed Decatur Downtown Commons park concept.
“This tells me that this council is answering to special interest groups like (Decatur) Downtown Redevelopment Authority, (Decatur-Morgan County) Chamber of Commerce and Mr. (Barney) Lovelace, an attorney representing the city in the 3M case. That’s why we do things like this (rather) than doing what is more practical for the citizens of Decatur,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he told Bowling and City Attorney Herman Marks of a better location for a new recreation center at Eighth Street and Runnymead Avenue Southwest about four or five months ago.
Jackson said that property north of Eighth is surrounded by a residential neighborhood and also has easy access to Beltline Road Southwest.
“There’s about 28 acres there that are more centrally located for our city,” Jackson said. “If we’re going to serve the Aquadome (neighborhood), we’ve got to select a place so it serves the people originally intended for it to serve.”
Ladner pitched the recreation center and suggested the ADM location during a speech in July to the Kiwanis Club of Decatur.
“The plans (in the settlement summary) are very conceptual and a location is still to be determined, but you know where I stand,” Ladner said last week. “I like the idea of having a rec center in that area.”
Ladner said he likes the ADM location for a number of reasons, including that the property is in a central area of the city that needs to be developed. He said the property is located just out of downtown within walkable distance of planned Alabama Center for the Arts dorms and Fairfield Inn by Marriott.
Decatur Commons
Ladner said a recreation center would allow the city to develop the Decatur Downtown Commons that has been in a redevelopment plan for over a decade.
The Commons project was initially a centerpiece of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s strategic plan written just over a decade ago. It was added to the One Decatur comprehensive plan adopted in 2018.
As originally conceived, it would be a mixed-use development with a high-tech business park and recreation area.
"The Path Forward" also shows a conceptual drawing with the recreation center as the new centerpiece of a new Commons project.
Ladner said a lot would have to occur to attempt the entire Commons project, especially the acquisition of much of the remaining 40-plus acres. There are roughly a dozen parcels with multiple owners, split between private companies, private individuals and estates.
Union Compress is an operating company that owns three parcels of roughly 18 acres. Megabrook Processors owns about 14 acres, including the site to the west of the ADM property, that’s listed for $1.7 million. E.H. Darby, of Florence, owns 14 acres close to Finley Drive Northwest that’s listed for $149,000.
Property for ballfields
Ladner and McMasters said using the ADM site for a rec center would require the city to locate a separate property for ballfields. They said McMasters took the lead on this search.
McMasters said he “looked at three or four properties in the city during the last month,” although he admitted that “it’s pretty tough to beat the Aquadome for its central location” to purchase with $4 million to $6 million allocated to the project.
“We need 20 to 25 acres,” McMasters said. “We want first-class softball and baseball fields for the youth leagues and travel ball.”
Ladner said he could see using the entire $35 million from the 3M settlement that's designated for a new recreation center only on that structure because it needs to be the centerpiece. The settlement also includes $25 million to be paid to the city, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities to support community redevelopment and recreation. McMasters said the city's portion of that could be $8 million and he could see using it to build the ballfields.
Former Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap proposed at one time building a complex for travel ball. Bowling also proposed building a travel ball site off Alabama 20 in Decatur’s annexed area in Limestone County.
“A lot has to be determined but we need a place where travel softball and baseball teams don’t always have to travel so far,” Ladner said.
Pike said he doesn’t know of any big parcels of land available for the city to purchase in Southeast Decatur.
“There are probably more available in Southwest Decatur,” Pike said.
(1) comment
What would make sense is to keep the new recreation center in the area it serves, where it is needed by the youth the most. So the most logical choice would be to build on the west end of 8th street S.W.. There are a few problems however, that idea makes sense, and recreation centers are supposed to be for the city's citizens, and mainly for our youth, and not be in the business to make money. So. that rules this idea out, mainly the making money part because now travel ball and a site for it must take a priority, it's a money maker for the city. Plus we want the visitors to the new recreation area downtown to experience the new eight million dollar mile of improvements on 6th avenue, aka lipstick on a pig project. While Mr, Jackson has the best idea for the recreation center, it unfortunately makes sense and will not make money.
