Jade Ennevor, 10, ate a grilled cheese sandwich she made on a makeshift tin can stove while she talked about making friends at the Adventures in Girl Scouts: Back to the Basics event Tuesday at the Girl Scout Little House in Decatur.
Ennevor has been in Girl Scouts for four years and said her favorite activity during the event was making paper knives for a lesson in knife safety. She said she learned “how to hold them, what they’re about and what you can use them for and of course what they’re named and how to use them safely.”
Angela Patterson, service unit manager in charge of the event, said this is the first year for the event but that they plan to continue it each year. The event was held Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The theme this year is back to basics so we’re doing a lot of this old-school stuff. Knot tying, archery, knife skills, fire safety, fire building, outdoor cooking. Just a lot of stuff that some of our troops don’t do a lot of anymore,” Patterson said.
Monday the scouts performed a community service project by making dog and cat toys out of denim blue jean strips tied together. They were donated to Decatur Animal Services.
Mackenzie Farragher, 11, has been in Girl Scouts for six years and was learning to tie knots when she said her favorite activity during the event was making the animal toys.
Tuesday the scouts had another community service project.
“We are making some positive, encouraging notes for Feeding Families (of Alabama) for when they do their food days. They like to stick a happy note in so we’re going to make them some happy notes,” Patterson said.
Madygael Graham, 12, has been in scouts for seven years and said she thinks Girl Scouts is important because they “help the community by community service (and) volunteer projects.”
Emma Blackmon, 9, has been in the program for only a few months but said she loves being a Girl Scout.
“I just love to help my fellow Girl Scouts and treat them like sisters and just really help them out.”
Blackmon’s favorite activity during the event was learning all about knots and how to tie them. “I really got to experience everything you can do with ropes.”
Patterson had one main goal during the event.
“Truthfully, I hope the girls just have a really great time," she said.
She also wanted members of the various troops at the event to get acquainted.
“It’s a great time for them to meet some of their sisters and hang out with them and do some stuff with them that they don’t get to do very often,” Patterson said.
