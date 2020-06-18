Decatur police detectives found a bloody knife in a Southeast Decatur apartment where a fatal stabbing occurred June 9 and discovered blood on the pants of the victim’s father, who is facing a murder charge in the case, according to a search warrant affidavit.
The victim, Brandon Coy Rincon, 23, was found in the apartment with multiple lacerations and stab wounds and was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died of his injuries, Decatur police said in a release.
His father, Raul Rincon, 57, 1502 19th Ave. S.E., Apt. 5, was arrested and taken to Morgan County Jail where he remained Wednesday with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records.
According to the affidavit, Detective Joshua Daniell arrived at the apartment and found Brandon Rincon suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers located Brandon’s father, Raul Rincon, at the residence, and he claimed to have been asleep at home at the time of the incident. A knife was located at the scene, containing blood, the affidavit said.
Raul Rincon was voluntarily transported to the Decatur Police Department and agreed to speak with detectives, the affidavit said. While being questioned, blood was located on his pants.
Daniell requested a swab for DNA comparison be collected from Raul Rincon. Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown agreed there was probable cause for a search warrant and ordered the swab sample to be taken from Raul Rincon’s mouth. It was ordered at 1:34 a.m. June 10 and the sample was obtained at 1:45 a.m.
Other Decatur officers taking part in the search were Detective Sean Mukaddam and crime scene technician Trang Ozbun.
In a substantial hardship affidavit, Raul Rincon reported he had monthly income of $525 from disability and food stamps and was unemployed. The court appointed attorney Tina Rochelle Ogle to represent Raul Rincon. She did not immediately return a call to The Daily.
Roselawn Funeral Home said Brandon Rincon died June 10. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life service at 6 p.m.
His death was the 14th homicide in Morgan County in 2020, authorities said.
