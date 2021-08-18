The victim in a July 13 shooting in Decatur, who died this month in the hospital, told a family member that Keondrick Tyrek Boyd shot him during a robbery at his Southwest Decatur apartment, according to police and court records.
Boyd, 22, who has addresses in Southwest Decatur and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was extradited from Tarrant County, Texas, and arrived at the Morgan County Jail early Sunday morning. Boyd is accused of shooting Rodney Maurice Fossett Jr., 21, multiple times during the incident at the Summer Courtyard Apartments and is charged with capital murder.
According to an affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Tony Vest, Fossett was transported to Huntsville Hospital after he was shot.
“Witnesses on scene were located near the crime scene who stated they heard two gunshots and saw two ... males running from Fossett’s apartment,” Vest wrote in the affidavit. “Eventually, the subjects fled the scene in a red four-door sedan.”
Vest wrote that evidence located at the crime scene was later determined to belong to Boyd. At no time was Boyd’s name or information told to the family of Fossett or the public, police said.
“While at the hospital, Fossett told detectives that he was being robbed at his house by a ... male armed with a firearm. The male attempted to rob Fossett of United States currency, and they were in a struggle when he was shot,” the affidavit said.
A family member talked with Fossett about the incident, the affidavit said.
“This family member asked Fossett if he knew who attacked him and he shook his head yes. The family member showed Fossett a photo of Keondrick Boyd and asked if he was the one who attacked him. Fossett shook his head and verbally said yes. Fossett’s health declined since the conversation with the family member and has been unable to speak since,” Vest wrote.
About 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, Fossett died from his injuries while at Huntsville Hospital.
The next day, Boyd was apprehended near Fort Worth, Texas, and booked into the Tarrant County Jail at 5:47 p.m., jail records show.
Morgan sheriff's spokesperson Mike Swafford said the Morgan County sheriff’s transport division coordinated Boyd’s return to the county via the Prison Transport Service.
“He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on (Sunday) just after midnight and placed in limited population,” Swafford said.
No bail is set in capital murder cases in Alabama. A conviction of capital murder can lead to life in prison without a possibility of parole or the death sentence.
A preliminary hearing for Boyd has been set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Morgan County District Court. Court records Tuesday didn’t list attorneys for Boyd.
Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said because the case is an ongoing investigation, the department is not releasing any information regarding a possible second suspect at this time.
