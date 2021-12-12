Lynne Simmons had a difficult past that included drug and alcohol abuse, but those struggles only strengthened her belief that she can make a difference in the lives of people in circumstances worse than any she ever experienced.
Now she wears many hats at Tennessee Valley Outreach, a homeless shelter serving Decatur. She is director of ministries, case manager and cook.
She got involved in homeless ministry when she went to work for the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville for eight years. The nonprofit needed a cook and food service manager.
Simmons said she thought, “Yeah, OK, I’ll do it till God sends the real person that they’re supposed to have. After I got there, I realized that I liked it and I really had a heart for the people because I was looking at them and saying, 'You know, why aren’t I in their shoes?'”
“As stupid as I had been in my past before, as much drinking, as much drugging and other things that I’d done, it’s like why have I not (ended up like them)? It’s only by the grace of God for sure,” Simmons said.
That was her favorite job up to that point, she said, because she felt like she was making a difference. “People would come up to me and say, 'Hey, I heard about you.'”
Simmons said the homeless travel from state to state depending on the weather. Her kindness was mentioned as far away as Maine, and she was told about it by a homeless individual that came to the mission in Huntsville. Simmons admitted it made her a bit embarrassed.
“If I’ve done anything that is worthy of any kind of thanks or kudos, it’s God, it ain’t me. And that’s the way it needs to be, because none of us can do anything without Him,” she said.
Simmons said she believes God works through her. “He works through anyone who is willing to let him. … He doesn't discount willing vessels.”
Simmons left Downtown Rescue Mission when, she said, the timing seemed right. Simmons then came to work in 2010 for Tennessee Valley Outreach for the first time. This second time, Simmons has been at TVO for 2½ years.
Simmons said people usually live at the TVO shelter for extended periods of time. She said they have 15 beds and seven or eight residents currently. Since COVID, that number of residents is typical, Simmons said.
There is a bunk fee of $500 a month which includes meals and laundry facilities.
“If they don’t draw a check of some kind, then they are required to work (around the shelter). And we have chores for everybody to do because, you live here, let’s all chip in and take care of it,” Simmons said.
Simmons works in the TVO office Monday through Friday but says as director of ministries, she is on call 24/7.
“Sometimes stuff happens, and it doesn't necessarily happen 9 to 5. Somebody could wind up losing their home, somebody could wind up needing something at 9 at night.," she said. “So, they may come here (TVO shelter), or they may try to call the shelter and they can’t get through, but they can find my phone number on the message.
"So, they’ll call me, and I’ll talk to them. If we have a bed available, I’ll allow them to come in for the night and I’ll talk with them in the morning.”
As the case manager, Simmons interviews people when they come into the shelter. Simmons finds out what led them to be homeless, what type of work they did in the past, and what their family life was like. Simmons said she finds out if they have a criminal background but is not judgmental because “we’re all in this together.”
According to Simmons, “There’s too many people who are very, very willing to tell you what you need to do for your life. … They haven’t walked in your shoes, they don’t know what you’ve been through, but God does.”
Another part of being the case manager is checking in on the residents periodically. Simmons will ask them, “Do you need to talk, how are you doing, do you have a goal that you need to reach, can we help you reach that goal?”
Simmons holds a devotional three times a week, and all the residents are required to attend. Simmons also counsels residents, relying on the Bible.
Matt Richards, executive director of TVO, said Simmons is invaluable. “Lynne has a real good heart for our clients and really genuinely wants them to succeed. Her passion is cooking for them … but she also really kind of pours herself out as far as helping them achieve their goals and whatever they’re trying to accomplish.”
“She’s not only a great person, but a great employee to have. We’re blessed to have her,” Richards said.
Simmons has many reasons for coming back to work every day. “I love the people, I love my job, I like feeding people, and feeding people goes beyond food. Helping people is feeding people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.