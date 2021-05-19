In management since the age of 16 when he operated a Decatur McDonald's while in high school, Kent Lawrence eventually found an opportunity to run his own business in his hometown — but it meant shifting to an industry he knew little about.
TVW Electrical Supplies, the Decatur business that Lawrence and his wife Mamie have owned since 1996, has become a regional distributor of electrical supplies — lighting products and controls and power distribution products —for a mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Lawrence, who received the Raymon Baker-John Cook-Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year award from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce last week, credited his dedicated employees, a staff of 10 that’s like a family to him.
“I can rely on everybody; I feel they have my best interest in their hearts,” said Lawrence, 64, a Decatur native and Decatur High graduate. “They know what they’re doing, they know how to help the customers, they know how to offer solutions, not just sell stuff.”
It's been rewarding for Lawrence “having people work for you that are like family. We literally sit down for lunch together every day.”
The Lawrences bought the business, which opened in 1986, from a partnership, and initially there were some silent partners in the business that were eventually bought out.
“I had worked for McDonald’s restaurants since I was 15,” to earn money to pay for a motorcycle, Lawrence said. “I was in management by 16, and I was a store manager here in Decatur before I graduated from high school.”
His 24 years with McDonald's restaurants included becoming director of operations for 10 McDonald’s restaurants, all in the Huntsville area. “It’s a hard job,” he said. “I tell people all the time: The hardest day that I’ve had here was not equal to the easiest day I had there.”
Lawrence explained that he made the move because “it was getting harder and harder to get employees, to keep employees, and I was ready for something different.”
He benefited from his decades of experience working with the fast-food giant. “I was in management most of the time and learned how to manage a business, all facets of a business,” he said.
'A great fit'
When Lawrence moved to TVW, “I didn’t know this product but I knew management,” he said. One of the former owners, Jan Morris, stayed on with the business until his death, and Greg Thornton, who’s now the sales manager at TVW, was also at the business at the time of the purchase.
“They knew the product, I knew how to manage the business,” Lawrence said. “So it was a great fit.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for TVW, which primarily deals with contractors, like it has for other businesses.
“It has affected our supply greatly and it’s getting worse every day,” while, at the same time, “construction is booming,” Lawrence said. “We’ve been put on rations by most every manufacturer we deal with."
“Demand is up, supply is down. And that’s not just residential, that’s commercial, industrial, all across the board,” he said.
It's not the company's first challenge.
“Back in '07 and '08, when the market dropped, that was a huge challenge,” Lawrence said. “We had three large contractors go bankrupt, and we had to cut back just like everybody did.” Lawrence said he didn’t have to lay off employees, but “we just trimmed every expense we could. And we made it through it.”
For the last 15 years or so, Lawrence has been involved in Decatur community organizations. He’s the chair of the Decatur Planning Commission, treasurer of the Greater Morgan County Homebuilders Association and vice chair of community building for the chamber’s executive committee. He is a member of the boards of directors of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center and Kiwanis Club of Decatur.
Patrick Johnson, who met Lawrence nearly 12 years ago at the Kiwanis Club, said Lawrence is “an example of what servant leadership is.”
“He’s one of those guys you can count on,” whether as a mentor or running the Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day, he said. And, as a businessman, “he’s got a great reputation.”
Johnson nominated Lawrence for the chamber award.
“It was easy, it was so easy to write that recommendation,” Johnson said. “He’s been involved in everything. I didn’t have to sugarcoat anything.”
Lawrence explained the reason for his community work: “I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem."
“I love Decatur,” he said. “When we were in high school, I had some friends that couldn’t wait to graduate and leave. I never wanted to leave. I think we’ve got a wonderful community and there are a lot of people doing a lot of things to make it better.”
