After organizers canceled July’s downtown Decatur 3rd Friday celebration due to unaccompanied minors causing problems, an organizer said this month’s event on Friday went smoothly, possibly due in part to additional security.
“We had no issues. … Everything was great,” said 3rd Friday organizer Dede Quarry, who is Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association president and owner of two Second Avenue stores. “It ended up being a really, really good night.”
During the June 16 event, Quarry said, minors were misbehaving and causing problems.
“As the event has grown, we have seen an increase in the group that has been causing issues,” she said last month. About 30 kids, Quarry said, went into the store Absaroka on the corner of Second Avenue and Johnston Street Southeast and “just ran around the store and then ran back out.”
Quarry on Monday said neither Absaroka nor any other stores reported any problems Friday.
Joey Crews, Shops on 2nd Avenue owner, said he banned unaccompanied minors in his store before the beginning of this event season.
“I had made a rule last year that unaccompanied minors were not allowed,” he said. “If they come in my store — and I guess I’ve gotten a reputation — they have to go get their parents, and they never do.”
Crews said he witnessed unruly minors in the street at June’s event but not at Friday’s event.
“I did a walk-through, the whole entire thing, and it was a very good 3rd Friday,” he said. “Great mix of people and everybody was behaving properly.”
Crews said there could be a couple of different reasons for Friday’s event being calmer.
“I really think the kids had just gotten out of school in June and I guess they felt released; that may have had something to do with it,” he said. “There were 10 police officers patrolling the streets this time and they had a drone flying over with videography. That might deter people from acting out.”
In the past there were about four officers keeping security at the event. The number was doubled to eight for the June event. The number was increased to 10 officers on Friday, with a Decatur police command post on Second Avenue.
“Even just having two extra officers, I know that might not seem like a lot, but it is,” Quarry said. ”That gives them the ability to, if something does happen, then that means that they can actually pull away and go handle it — transport a minor or something like that.”
Having the extra security, Quarry said, was probably the key to Friday night's success.
“They brought their four-wheelers or golf carts down there so I think that helped because it was where (attendees) could see it,” Quarry said. “They had the lights on so it’s just that visual of being able to see the officers. Sometimes it kind of gets blended into the crowd if there’s a lot of people. I think they just had a very good visual presence there.”
Quarry said unattended minors were not a problem Friday and the plan is to keep the same amount of security that was at the event Friday the rest of the season.
“It didn’t seem like we had that many (unaccompanied minors), which was amazing,” she said. “I think the police presence helped a lot.”
Decatur police Chief Todd Pinion reported “no major issues” at Friday’s event and said, “We didn’t make any arrests.” He said there were still some unaccompanied minors but they did not cause any problems.
Mary Love, 65, of Decatur, visited 3rd Friday with Cowanna Torain on Friday. Love said Friday reminded her of how the street festival was when it first started.
“It’s more controlled,” she said. "The last time we came, I said I wasn’t coming back no more if they didn’t do something different.”
Love decided to come back out Friday and take a chance it would be better. Torain, 46, of Decatur, was glad she came to the festival Friday.
“It’s something to do,” she said. “Just explore downtown and see what is different.”
Torain said the atmosphere Friday was better.
“It’s a lot of people, but it’s not a lot of kids running around and trying to knock you down and stuff,” she said.
Cassandra Miner, 26, of Decatur, said she attends 3rd Friday regularly because she really enjoys it.
“It’s a good thing for the community to get to get out and enjoy being out. It’s a good thing with all the food vendors they have come out and having all the shops open,” she said.
Miner said she wished July’s 3rd Friday would have been held.
“I was really disappointed it was canceled last month because it is something you look forward to,” she said. “There’s never been a time that I’ve been down there that I’ve felt unsafe.”
Miner said Friday’s crowd at about 7:30 p.m. was different than festivals in the past.
“It’s definitely not as big as some of the other times I’ve been down here, but I think it’s still kind of early in the night,” she said.
Friday’s event had fewer people than in months past, Quarry said.
“We always see a smaller crowd in August because all the football stuff starts back … but we still had a great turnout,” she said.
Pinion and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said two events impacted the turnout. They said a large number of teenagers were at Austin High School’s “Meet the Black Bears” night on Friday. Bowling said there was also an Eagles tribute band at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts at the same time as 3rd Friday.
Bowling attended 3rd Friday with his wife and said they enjoyed it.
“There was a good crowd,” he said. “It was a good show and, to the best of my knowledge, it was trouble free.”
Quarry said she is glad July’s event was canceled.
“We didn’t have enough security for that month, and we want to make sure everybody’s safe,” she said. “It worked out and I think we’re going to have a good rest of the season; we have September and October to go.”
Quarry said she hopes behavior problems at 3rd Fridays are a thing of the past.
“A lot of it’s just having that security out there because that does kind of deter them from being out there,” she said. “And then I think, too, there was such a big backlash from the community. A lot of them were very upset that we had to cancel.”
Quarry said the top priorities for the events are for people to be safe and have fun. She said as long as the same number of people continue to attend each month, the number of officers will remain at 10 into next season.
