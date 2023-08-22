D230822 third friday JN.jpg
Top: The Aquadome Steppers dance during August’s 3rd Friday in downtown Decatur. Bottom: Besides walking patrols, Decatur police also had a command post on Second Avenue. The event was canceled in July due to security concerns, but no problems were reported at Friday's event. More photos at decaturdaily.com and on page A8. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

After organizers canceled July’s downtown Decatur 3rd Friday celebration due to unaccompanied minors causing problems, an organizer said this month’s event on Friday went smoothly, possibly due in part to additional security.

