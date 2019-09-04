A deal to transfer ownership of a deteriorating house linked to the Scottsboro Boys trial in Decatur has finally been approved so that a nonprofit group can try to turn the property into a museum.
The City Council unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday that will eventually give ownership of the historic home at 818 Sycamore St. N.W. to CEOTA (Celebrating Early Old Town with Art).
The nonprofit plans to renovate the home as the start of a much larger civil rights museum project.
Victoria Price, one of two accusers in the Scottsboro Boys case, is believed to have stayed in the home during the 1931 landmark trial.
The City Council voted April 15 to give CEOTA the deed to the house, but CEOTA balked a terms of the proposed agreement.
“They said it would be too easy for the city to take the house back four years into the deal after they had done a lot of work,” City Attorney Herman Marks said Tuesday.
Under the new agreement, either CEOTA or the city can elect to implement a clause in which the organization would buy the house for $22,500, with a 3% annual increase.
Marks said the agreement still has a three-year work schedule in which incremental benchmarks for improvements must be met. Now, either party can decide that the deal is not working out, and CEOTA would then purchase the home.
“They assured us they have the money,” Marks said.
If CEOTA has completed renovations in five years, the city will give the home to the group.
The one remaining item of discussion Tuesday involved the price established for the property should the deal not work out.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said the council “initially left the amount blank” in hopes CEOTA would name the amount for the property only. However, she said CEOTA wanted the city to name the price.
Bibbee said the same real estate agent who initially sold the home to the city did another market value comparison and estimated the property’s worth at $25,000. Marks said the city then settled on $22,500.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he thinks the value estimate on the property is high, especially after he questioned Community Development Chief Inspector David Lee about the estimated demolition cost. Lee estimated demolition would cost $7,000 to $10,000.
“I don’t think they’ll ever get the point where they need to buy it, but that’s too much,” Jackson said.
Bibbee said she’s received several complaints about the home’s condition so the work needs to start quickly.
“They tell me we would have torn down other homes in this condition, but the city owns this one,” Bibbee said. “I understand their frustration because they’re probably right.”
CEOTA leader Frances Tate said they’re “delighted” to finally have a deal. She said the group hasn’t done any fundraisers. It can’t study the house to make renovation plans until the deed transfer is complete.
Tate said she has no doubts her group will renovate the home ahead of schedule and then proceed to its planned multi-million-dollar civil rights museum. The museum would be on property that extends from the Scottsboro Boys house to the end of Church Street Northwest.
“We’re ready to get going,” Tate said.
Tate said the group will seek bids from local contractors for the project.
Morgan County tax records show the home was built in 1921 by barber Owen J. Thomas. He lived in the home until selling it to R.J. Mosley in 1931. Mosley sold the house two years later to Letitia Gunter.
The organization plans for the museum to feature Decatur’s role in the civil rights movement and events like the Scottsboro Boys and the Tommy Lee Hines trials. It would also feature Old Town, the city’s oldest neighborhood, and Tate's art.
The organization would like the museum to be added to the national Civil Rights Trail.
John Allison, executive director of the Morgan County Archives, said earlier this year the museum could be a bridge of civil rights era recognition between Nashville, Memphis and Birmingham to show north Alabama’s part in the movement.
