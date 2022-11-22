The spiderweb of power lines will soon disappear from the area of Sixth Avenue between Hudson Memorial Bridge and Prospect Drive Southeast as the $10 million streetscape project begins.
At Monday’s meeting, a unanimous Decatur City Council approved a $771,000 agreement with Decatur Utilities to bury and move the power lines and replace light poles along Sixth Avenue.
The planned streetscape project encompasses a 1-mile area of Sixth Avenue. Funded by a portion of $20 million in bonds, the plan is to add wider walkways, turn portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds and block some roads from turning left onto Sixth Avenue.
The start of the Sixth Avenue streetscape will be the modification of electric facilities, including about 2,200 feet of overhead electric distribution cables that are supported by 27 power poles, along the streetscape route. Most of the cables are high-voltage distribution lines.
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said one of the first things a visitor notices when he or she enters from the north on U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue and crosses the bridge is the tangle of power lines that crisscross the highway.
“This will give the Sixth Avenue corridor more of a clean look,” Shaw said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said a lot of residents weren’t aware moving electric facilities off Sixth Avenue is part of the streetscape plan so now they’re excited about the DU agreement.
“It will clean up the lines of sight and improve safety,” Pike said. “We frequently have accidents where people run into power poles along the highway and it causes people to lose power.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said moving the DU electric facilities is one of the primary reasons he supports the streetscape project.
“I’ve said this for years, ‘Why can’t we get the power lines buried on Sixth Avenue?’" McMasters said. “Any time we can clear up what I call ‘aerial blight’ it’s going to have a huge impact.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he opposes the streetscape project but he thinks moving the utilities off of Sixth Avenue is a good plan.
“Any time we have the opportunity to take above-ground utilities and move them away from Sixth Avenue or any other avenue in the city we should do it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he favors putting utilities underground even though it can be expensive.
“It improves our city aesthetically,” Jackson said. “It also reduces the damage done by trees during storms.”
Jodee Vick, DU electric engineering supervisor, will be overseeing the utility modifications at Sixth Avenue. He said the project will involve more than moving electric cables underground.
Vick said the project will require multiple bores under the highway to tie east to west, but they plan to remove the facilities from Sixth Avenue where possible and make connections to facilities off the highway, behind existing buildings and in nearby allies.
Overhead primary lines along Sixth Avenue will be removed from Church to Walnut streets; Holly to East Moulton streets; Johnston to Grant streets; and Grant Street to Prospect Drive.
“The rights of way are so tight through there, and the existing utilities in the ground make it a very congested area,” Vick said.
DU General Manager Ray Hardin said the cost was reduced with a plan that does not bury all the utilities.
“We’re just trying to move the facilities away from Sixth Avenue so they’re not as visible,” Hardin said.
Vick said there will be a couple of north-to-south stretches, particularly between Walnut and Church, along Sixth Avenue that will also require a boring so the lines can be buried underground.
“We expect very minimal impact to traffic,” Vick said.
Hardin said one of the challenges is that several companies — AT&T, Charter-Spectrum, WOW and Temple Electric — hang lines on DU’s power poles.
“We are only responsible for getting the power out of the way,” Hardin said. “The poles will be there until Charter and AT&T move their lines.”
The City Council approved an agreement earlier this year with AT&T on the removal of its lines. Hardin said DU “will be working together” with AT&T as the utility works on its project.
The DU project also includes changing out street lights and their circuits from Sixth Avenue. Vick said this will have to wait until later in the project when they will work with the general contractor on the changeout.
Decatur Utilities owns and maintains 27 street light-only poles, 19 halogen fixtures, 28 LED fixtures and about 3,500 feet of overhead electric cable serving street lights in the streetscape area.
The city is planning to replace the old halogen street lights and the poles with “decorative poles” and LED lighting. What the new street lights will look like is part of the streetscape plan being developed by Birmingham-based Volkert Inc., said Glenn Boyles, DU electric manager.
“The public will see us removing the power lines, but there will still be overhead lines that are serving those street lights,” Hardin said. “The older street lights will be phased out with the Volkert project.”
Also in the Volkert phase of streetscape, Shaw and Mayor Tab Bowling said, the city plans to replace current traffic signals hanging from lines with signals attached to overhead arms. Lines connecting the signals will be relocated underground.
Before the DU portion of work can begin, Vick said they will have to order materials and get the necessary Alabama Department of Transportation permits.
Hardin said the project is expected to take five to six months once they get the permits and the go-ahead from the state.
“We’ll work the project into our daily workload so there will be some intermittent stops to our work,” Hardin said.
Vick said one of the benefits of DU's task not being included in the overall streetscape project, which hasn't yet received council approval, is they can finish moving the utilities before the other streetscape work begins.
“We could finish a year before they do the other work,” Hardin said.
The city is waiting on engineering and design from Volkert, the consultant the council hired last year for $792,000 for the streetscape project. Volkert previously received $100,000 to develop the preliminary plan, $80,000 of which was paid by ALDOT.
Shaw said Volkert finished the plan and then submitted it to ALDOT for approval. The state has to approve any work on Sixth Avenue because it’s part of U.S. 31.
“We hope to hear something in the next months from ALDOT,” Shaw said. “The state will make some recommendations, but we don’t expect the changes will be major.”
Shaw said some of the recommendations could focus on the landscaping that’s planned for the the current location of the center turn lanes on Sixth Avenue. Volkert eliminated the proposal, included in the preliminary plan, to make portions of Prospect and Gordon drives into one-way streets.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.