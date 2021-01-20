A farmer-owned agricultural supplier formed last year through the merger of three existing businesses expects more than a billion dollars in annual revenue, has already added several executive jobs at its new Decatur headquarters and expects more jobs will come.
GreenPoint Ag, jointly owned by Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative and WinField United, operates more than 100 retail and wholesale locations. The company said its total annual revenues will be about $1.2 billion. Its Decatur locations are at former Agri-AFC sites.
“We’re positioned for growth and expect to add jobs over the coming months as we have in the last several months since the merger closed,” said CEO Jeff Blair.
Blair said he and several of the top leaders that work from the Decatur headquarters will reside outside Decatur.
The merger combines all operations of Decatur-based Agri-AFC’s wholesale and retail business, Memphis-based GreenPoint Ag’s retail business and Tennessee Farmers Cooperative’s wholesale agronomy business. Agri-AFC is a joint venture between Alabama Farmers Cooperative and WinField United, an entity of Land O’Lakes.
Blair said GreenPoint now has roughly 900 employees, and there are 67 employees in Decatur — at the corporate office at 121 Somerville Road, the seed and crop protection warehouse adjacent to the office and fertilizer terminal at 800 Market St. The company provides farms and rural businesses with seed, crop nutrients, crop protection and professional turf care products and also offers soil sampling and other services.
“Though all three organizations were financially strong, consolidation in the marketplace is necessary for organizations to secure the stability needed to serve our growers and rural communities long term,” Blair said. “It’s creating synergies and resource realignment that is allowing us to bring our retail customers and member co-ops agronomy and sustainability solutions across 10 states, which we believe will ultimately position us to be the premier provider of Southern agronomy.”
Regional offices have been maintained in Tennessee at LaVergne and Memphis, “so we still have a good number of employees at both of those locations,” Blair said. “While the majority of the employees in Decatur were previously Agri-AFC employees, the leadership team has or is in the process of relocating to the Decatur-Madison-Huntsville area."
He said the merger has resulted in several new executive positions.
“Seven leadership positions have been added, one leader was already at the corporate headquarters, (and) several other leaders from the legacy organizations transitioned to other roles that matched their personal goals, whether that was moving to other departments, field positions, or retiring,” he said.
Blair said that the former CEO of Agri-AFC, Mike Malone, is on staff as an adviser to the CEO, and the former CEO of GreenPoint Ag was an adviser to Blair until his retirement at the end of October.
“Our goal is to grow the business, and as that grows and we add different leadership roles, some of those are certainly going to be in the area,” Blair said.
He said many support staff in areas like information technology, accounting, finance and human resources will eventually transfer to the Decatur headquarters.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the new headquarters is a plus for Decatur.
“It is not every day that a company with $1 billion in sales locates in your back yard,” he said. “This joint venture will hopefully serve as a springboard for Alabama Farmers Co-op and its partners to garner more market share and thereby grow in influence in the agriculture marketplace."
Blair was most recently with Ohio-based The Andersons, where he was president of the plant nutrient group. He also held leadership roles at Intrepid Potash and Orica Mining Services and he was a captain in the U.S. Army, serving in the Army for 8½ years.
Blair said his family has relocated to Huntsville, and the company’s chief financial officer, vice president of retail and vice president of wholesale, key leadership positions announced last month, are in process of moving to the Madison and Limestone County areas.
“In terms of Decatur, we are expanding our warehouse (truck) load-out capabilities,” said Blair, who estimates that will be a roughly $300,000 construction project. “And I would say we’re in the early stages of trying to assess our needs around a corporate headquarters and corporate office. I don’t have a definitive plan, but are we thinking about it? Yeah. We’re not going to sit where we are for very long.”
With the merger, GreenPoint Ag now directly operates 82 company-owned retail and 25 wholesale locations in 102 communities and also serves an additional 185 member co-ops in 10 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.
Combined with its member co-ops, GreenPoint services 28 million acres of 11 major crops.
“Geographically, it makes a lot of sense for us” to have headquarters in Decatur, Blair said. “It’s geographically centered in our region.” And the company already has a presence here, with a major warehouse and other operations.
“We really like the area,” Blair said. “We feel like the quality of life in the Decatur-Huntsville area is good.”
