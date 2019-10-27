An American Kennel Club representative called Decatur’s proposed dog chaining ban “unclear and not in the best interests of dogs and dog owners” in a recent letter to the City Council.
The letter from Patty Van Sicklen, Southeastern regional manager of government relations at AKC's Raleigh, North Carolina, operations center, prompted the City Council last week to table a proposed dog tethering ordinance.
The proposed ordinance bans the chaining or tethering of dogs to a stake or fixed point, but allows certain types of cable runs or trolley systems. It sets the requirements for canine housing, including dimensions for outside enclosures; broadens the authority of animal control officers; and expands the definition of animal cruelty.
Sicklen told The Decatur Daily on Thursday a concern with the city's planned ordinance is “some owners could be presented as abusive even though they take good care of their dog. It shouldn’t matter if they’re tethered as long as they can get to water, shelter and shade.”
Sicklen said the AKC is also concerned about the treatment of dogs, but sometimes the people worried about tethering go too far.
“A lot of times tethering is presented as abuse, but how they’re tethered isn’t the issue,” Sicklen said. “It’s when a dog is left outside without water, shelter, food and it’s neglected, then it becomes a problem.”
Police Chief Nate Allen is leading the drafting of the new ordinance. He was the one who last week recommended that the council table it.
Allen declined after the meeting to comment on why the proposed ordinance needs to be changed. He also would not allow police personnel, including Decatur Animal Services Director Brian Lundberg, to speak on the issue.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said she agrees with some of Sicklen’s concerns in the letter.
“We need to make the ordinance a little clearer and user friendly,” Bibbee said. “But I’m never going to vote in favor of puppy mills.”
Bibbee said she doesn’t feel the proposed ordinance is “over the top.” She said an animal control officer told her it would cost only $50 to follow the tethering requirements.
“I would like for us to communicate and aid people who might not understand the tethering system requirements,” Bibbee said.
Sicklen’s letter outlines the following concerns with the proposal that Allen introduced at the Oct. 14 council work session:
• Unclear requirements for enclosures — It’s not clear if a dog given regular exercise in a larger fenced area or a dog provided with other forms of play or exercise would be subject to the minimum enclosure sizes.
It’s also unclear if the required enclosure sizes would apply just to outdoor enclosures, or if they would also apply to pens, kennel runs, rooms and crates within residences.
She recommends enclosure size requirements apply only to outdoor enclosures that are used as the dog’s living accommodations.
• The proposal would establish “arbitrary dimensions” for dog enclosures that aren’t scientifically supported — Rectangular-shaped enclosures with a width of less than 8 feet would be illegal under the ordinance even though, Sicklen writes, “dogs can stride farther and faster” in a rectangular pen than a dog in a square pen.
Sicklen writes that a resident who lives in a townhouse or a patio home with a small enclosed backyard or outdoor patio area “wouldn’t meet the standards” so it would be in violation.
• The proposal grants unclear power to animal control officers because it doesn’t define the “special circumstances” under which an officer can enter private property and require changes in the fenced area, which she writes could lead to selective enforcement.
• The proposal seeks to enact broad and unclear definitions of "cruel conditions" — This could “potentially criminalize the use of dogs for farming, herding/flock guardian, law enforcement, search and rescue, drug/accelerant detection, hunting and other working functions."
It’s also unclear, she wrote, whether owners could be charged with animal cruelty if their dog is bitten by a snake, scratched by a cat or injured in other ways not reasonably within the owner's control.
• The proposal seeks to specify the types of water containers that are legal, potentially outlawing commonly used and acceptable containers. A better approach, she wrote, is simply to require that the dog have access to fresh, potable water.
• The restraint provisions aren’t clear — It is unclear whether a dog that’s outside of a fence or off-leash but remains on the owner’s property is considered “under restraint.” She recommends that a dog that remains on the owner’s property be considered under restraint.
Sicklen is concerned about the restrictions on humane tethering. She points out that occasionally a dog has to be tethered to keep it from jumping or digging out of a fence.
“We ask that the proposal be amended so that a good dog owner with a happy, healthy, well-exercised dog is not penalized because a kennel run is of the wrong size or dimensions, a water container does not exactly meet requirements or a humane tether is attached to a fixed point rather than an overhead system,” Sicklen writes.
