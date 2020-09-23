Construction of the Alabama 20 overpass is on track to begin in early 2021 — if the legal system doesn’t put up a roadblock.
City of Decatur Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city has the “right to enter the property” of the four rights of way needed for the overpass near Interstate 65 that will allow traffic to exit on one side of Alabama 20 and cross over to the other side.
The city secured the right to enter the property by posting bonds last month for twice the value of the rights of way as determined by a court-appointed appraisal commission in pending condemnation actions involving three of the properties, all north of Alabama 20. The city already purchased the right of way it needs south of the highway.
The city plans to build the overpass to spur economic development with a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant it received last year. The city has an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration to start construction.
“The architect is moving forward with design and engineering,” Prewitt said “We’re waiting on authorization to spend the money.”
Prewitt said he expects to begin advertising for bids in October and then hold a bid opening in November.
“We should start work in mid- to late January,” Prewitt said.
However, John Eyster, one of the trustees for the Garrett Family Trust that owns 200 acres on the corner of Alabama 20 and Bibb-Garrett Road, said the trust is seeking to block the construction in the courts. The trust filed an appeal in Limestone County Circuit Court requesting the court to rule the city has no right to condemn the land, contesting the amount of land being taken and objecting to the amount offered for the land.
The trust also has requested an injunction from the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama blocking the project.
“We’ve asked for a stay because we haven’t gotten any rulings in either case," Eyster said. “The bond allows (the city of Decatur) to enter the property but they shouldn’t be able to until we have rulings in the other lawsuits.”
A hearing in the Circuit Court case is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Alabama Department of Transportation attorneys filed a motion in May asking that the claims against it in the federal lawsuit be dismissed.
In the motion, ALDOT argues that it “is not the proponent of any proposed road development project in the city of Decatur and its involvement in the city of Decatur’s efforts is limited to the most marginal of administrative functions."
“The alleged proposed project is not part of any grand scheme but the city of Decatur’s resurrected remnants of an effort ALDOT long ago abandoned,” the ALDOT motion continues.
The motion says ALDOT was involved with a plan that included an overpass in 2014, but has not been involved since the proposed development anchored by Bass Pro Shop fell through.
“When the development terminated, ALDOT abandoned the project, and has done nothing further to design or develop the planned roadwork,” the motion says.
Landowners north of the highway have argued that the overpass project is designed to benefit the Mitchell-Frazier Farms Limited Partnership's 600 acres south of the highway at the expense of theirs because it blocks a large amount of frontage on the north side of Alabama 20 and divides developable tracts of land.
The city is using eminent domain to take pieces of three properties, including 25 acres from the Garrett trust, for overpass rights of way. However, the sale price for these properties remains under debate.
The three property owners — RaceTrac Petroleum, Fennell-Noble Limited Partnership and Garrett Family Trust — all filed appeals in Limestone County Circuit Court. The city also filed an appeal.
All four are appealing appraisals made in July by a three-person commission Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof appointed. The city thinks the appraisals were too high and the landowners say they’re too low.
The city can continue working toward construction despite the appeals because of the bond meant to cover the possibility the court could require the city to pay more than the commission's $3.6 million appraisals on the rights of way.
Eyster said the city's purchase of the bonds guaranteeing up to twice the amount of the appraisals is a gamble.
“I don’t think that’s a prudent use of the taxpayers’ money especially with the way COVID-19 is affecting the city budget,” Eyster said.
The appraisal commission valued 25 acres of the Garrett Family Trust’s 200 acres on the north side of Alabama 20 and at the corner of Bibb-Garrett Road at $2.5 million, a $1.47 million increase over the city’s offer for the land. The property includes Apple Lane Farms.
Eyster said his trust believes the 25 acres are worth more than $10 million because of its potential for development.
The commission valued the Fennel-Noble Limited Partnership’s 1.39 acres at $500,000; the city had offered $326,140. It appraised RaceTrac Petroleum’s 2.33 acres at $600,000, after the city offered $319,764.
The fourth property needed for the overpass right of way was not involved in the condemnation hearings. The city and Sam Frazier, who controls the Mitchell-Frazier Farms Limited Partnership, agreed the city will pay $574,000 for the partnership's 11 acres.
