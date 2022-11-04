D221104 AL-20 traffic
Buy Now

Eastbound traffic on Alabama 20 proceeds at a snail's pace at about 11 a.m. Thursday while one lane is closed during paving near the new overpass. Decatur City Engineer Carl Prewitt said any paving of Alabama 20 not completed Thursday should be finished today and cause only minor disruptions. He said other aspects of the paving project, such as striping, also will interfere less with traffic. Future paving for the overpass project may involve ramps but not lanes of Alabama 20, he said. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.