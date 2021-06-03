The Decatur-Morgan County chapter of the Alabama A&M University Alumni Association will hold a "Bulldog Roundup" and membership drive on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Rhodes Ferry Park.
Taylor Byrd, president emeritus of the local chapter, said a food truck will be onsite. Guests at the event will include A&M Athletic Director Bryan Hicks, national alumni president Mary Moore and local chapter president Sonya Jackson.
Byrd said the event will be aimed at having more alumni join the chapter, and materials will also be available for prospective Alabama A&M students. He said the alumni group gives out several scholarships each year.
