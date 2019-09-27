Celebrating works by a Tony Award-winning actress, a classical composer who conducted for Stevie Wonder, a Southern rock band and a notable author, the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame inducted the 2019 class during a ceremony at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Thursday night in downtown Decatur.
An unveiling of a permanent exhibit honoring the members was held in conjunction with the ceremony.
Members of the 2019 class are the late TV and theater actress Nell Carter, classical musician Henry Panion III, the late author Truman Capote and rock group Drive-By Truckers.
"To be recognized by your home state, that is so meaningful to me," Panion said while looking at the display on the second floor of the Alabama Center for the Arts' music and drama building. "To even be mentioned alongside some of the other luminaries is absolutely amazing.
"This beautiful display they have put together is mind-blowing. I'm so honored and thrilled."
The display on Panion, director of the UAB music technology program, highlights that he has been a conductor and arranger for Wonder since 1993. "Dr. Panion also has worked for artists such as Aretha Franklin, the Blind Boys of Alabama, the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard," the display says.
The permanent exhibit will serve as a way to expand the Alabama Center for the Arts' reach and community involvement, according to Philip Mann, the center's executive director of external affairs and Foundation for the Alabama Center for the Arts trustee.
“The highest priority of the center is and always will be education, but now we are shifting and pivoting to try to turn this into a top-notch public facility that will attract people from all over the region. It’s important to understand that an arts center like this has a huge impact on economic development and quality of life,” Mann said.
The permanent exhibit pays tribute to Carter, Panion, Capote and the Drive-By Truckers, along with the 2016 Hall of Fame class: dancer Wes Chapman, photographer Tillman Crane, musician Emmylou Harris, mixed media artist Nall Hollis, the late actor Dean Jones, sculptor Bruce Larsen, the quilters of Gee’s Bend, the late painter Mildred Nungester Wolfe and the late painter Richard Zoellner.
The hall says "all inductees are Alabama natives or residents who have achieved preeminence in their respective field of artistic expression."
To raise the center’s profile, the Foundation for the Alabama Center for the Arts recently formed. Along with the Hall of Fame ceremony and exhibit, the foundation spearheaded the creation of a new Urban Art Initiative. The initiative’s first project, a mural on Second Avenue by Decatur native Adam Stephenson, will be complete by the first week of October.
“Ceremonies are important, receptions are important, but what’s really important is what we’re leaving behind,” Mann said, referring to the permanent exhibit and the outdoor mural. “This is just the start of what we want to accomplish.”
The Hall of Fame exhibit will be available to view anytime the Alabama Center for the Arts is open, Mann said.
