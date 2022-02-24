The Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur is holding its annual Youth Art Month celebration today through March 28.
It will feature 110 pieces of art from students K-12 from Morgan County, Decatur City and Hartselle City schools as well as students from some area private schools. An awards reception is planned at the ACA on March 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The exhibit is in ACA’s main gallery and walking gallery.
The ACA is located at 133 Second Ave. N.E. and is open Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
