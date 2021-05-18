Alabama Jubilee
Alabama Jubilee will hold a crew school to train hot-air balloon volunteers on Saturday at Point Mallard.

 Decatur Daily file

The Alabama Jubilee will hold a crew school Saturday for individuals interested in volunteering at the Hot-Air Balloon Classic set for May 29 and 30.

The training event for volunteers will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Point Mallard Park. Alabama Jubilee Balloonmeister Clay Turner said volunteers are needed for the four specialty-shaped balloons and out-of-town balloon pilots.

The 44th Alabama Jubilee at Point Mallard will feature 55 hot-air balloons. Ballooning events include the Hare and Hound Race on May 29 at 6:15 a.m., the balloon glow on May 29 at 8:15 p.m., the key grab on May 30 at 7 a.m., and evening flights and tethered rides both nights at 5:15 p.m., weather permitting.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

