Several Albany Historic District residents asked the City Council this week for more aggressive removal and replacement of aging trees along city rights of way in their neighborhood after the March 3 storm toppled trees and power poles, causing damage and electrical outages.
Johnston Street Southeast residents said at Monday's council meeting they are concerned the oak trees in their neighborhood have reached the end of their lifespan and will cause repeats of the storm's damage.
“It’s time to put people and the historic nature of these homes before the trees,” Mara Lisauskas said.
Lisauskas said he and her husband, David, chose to buy their home on Johnston Street because of how pretty the leaves were in the fall.
“It took my breath away,” Lisauskas said.
However, Lisauskas said they don’t want their neighbors to go through the same experience that occurred when a tree falling from the city right of way in this month's storm damaged their roof, porch and yard.
“This will not be the last time (for a tree to fall),” Lisauskas said. “It’s time to take them down before more damage is done. Let’s make a plan to replace the tree with something that is historically accurate and restore the beauty to our neighborhoods.”
Johnston Street Southeast residents Debbie Kenyon and Ricky Cross recounted their experiences in this month's storm. The National Weather Service’s office in Huntsville said Pryor Field recorded wind gusts as high as 77 mph in the March 3 storm. The weather service received more than 200 reports of damage, and more than 20,000 customers lost electrical service in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Cross said he monitored the storm as it approached Decatur and got into his cellar, which he called his bunker, at about 11 a.m.
“I started praying because I knew what was fixing to happen,” Cross said. “It may not have been our street, but it’s going to be somebody’s street. These trees are coming down. Storms are coming, and they’re coming again.”
Cross estimated the storm came through about 30 minutes later and was only in his area about three minutes.
Kenyon is Tanner High School's principal but she was home doing paperwork that day because local schools let out in anticipation of the storm. She said they never had a tornado warning but there was a severe thunderstorm warning.
“I stood up because I was concerned I was missing a tornado warning,” Kenyon said. “All of a sudden, a 100-year-old-plus oak tree in my yard that was 20 feet away from me at that moment starts to lean. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, which (way) is it going to fall,’ and then suddenly it fell."
“By a miracle,” Kenyon said, the tree did not land on her house or either one of her neighbors’ homes “to the extent of hurting someone. It could have killed me or one of neighbors that day.”
She said the falling tree did damage the roof line on the Lisauskas home and scratched up the car of another neighbor. It created gouges in three yards and damaged the Lisauskas home's porch.
--
City plan requested
Their experiences prompted them to ask the City Council to consider a plan for removing the aging trees between the sidewalk and street before they fall and hurt someone or damage the historic homes.
“Somebody’s life could have been gone,” Cross said of the tree in front of Kenyon’s home. “It was only an act of God, Jesus and us praying that it fell on the sidewalk. It could have fell in right on Debbie while she was watching it.”
Kenyon said her home was built in 1887 so she believes the trees in her neighborhood were planted in that era when the neighborhood was established.
She also showed the council a photo of “pretty mature” oak trees lining Grant Street Southeast in 1927 that she believes were already at least 20 years old. Grant is just a block south of Johnston Street.
“The trees are aesthetic and they make our neighborhood beautiful, but at some point they need to be taken out and replaced with something that’s just as aesthetic and pleasing to our neighborhood,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon said she knows the “the city maintains the trees (in the city rights of way). They will not let you cut the trees.” She said she called the city several times in the last two or three years to report that the tree in front of her home in the right of way had reached the end of its lifespan and needed to be cut down.
“Every time we had storms, big limbs would fall out of it,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon said the city finally sent an arborist to look at the tree.
“They did trim some limbs,” Kenyon said.
She had a photo of tree before it fell that showed the roots overhanging the curb and filling all of the space between the road and the sidewalk. She pointed out that her tree pulled up the street pavement, sidewalk and her driveway when it fell.
The trees just do not have enough critical root zone to make them stable, she added.
“There was nowhere for the roots to go,” Kenyon said. “They were stopped by the concrete of the street, the curb and my house."
Kenyon said her tree was at least 3 feet in diameter and the root ball was so large that “it reached to the roof line of my house.” The tree and root ball had to be hauled away in separate dump-truck loads.
Kenyon said there are a number of trees in her neighborhood that are compromised just like her tree that fell.
“We have a series of trees in this neighborhood that are unstable,” Kenyon said. “Their canopy is spread out so they will act like a parachute when a big wind storm comes in. They will pull them down because there’s nothing anchoring them to the ground.”
These include two trees across the street that she called “very compromised, huge trees that will kill or destroy a home in the next big wind storm. That’s a given. You just have to flip a coin to see whose house is going to get hit.”
Kenyon and her two neighbors had to hire a tree service to remove the tree that fell in front of her home even though she thought it should have been the city’s responsibility to remove it. This forced her to file a homeowner's insurance claim for her home.
“We were told that morning (by a city employee), ‘We can’t touch these because that’s private property,’” Kenyon said.
She said the city did cut the portion of the tree on the street but left the limbs in front of the driveways. A crew hauled away remaining debris from the tree Tuesday.
Cross said he understands that there are some people who want to save the trees, “but we want to see them gone.”
“The trees are old,” Cross said. “They’re going to come down.”
Johnston Street resident Lindy Ashwander said she “put her heart and soul” into her home and then found out how expensive repairing tree damage can be after the storm.
Ashwander said it cost her at least $1,000 to repair her car, $2,500 to remove the tree and then there was the deductible for her homeowners insurance. She spent $3,000 last year taking down trees in her backyard.
“I’ve heard some people paying $30,000 (on repairs),” Ashwander said. “It’s a lot of money we don’t get any help with.”
--
Officials empathize with residents
Mayor Tab Bowling said he knows the residents want action, and “staying proactive” on managing the old oak trees is something that city officials need to discuss.
“We have to remain consistent (in the way the city deals with the trees),” Bowling said. “The city and the council need to look at the trees where the trunk has covered the whole area between the street and sidewalk.”
Bowling said they get just as much feedback from people who want to keep the trees as they are getting from residents who want them to be cut down and replaced.
Council President Jacob Ladner, who lives in Southwest Decatur, told the Johnston Street residents, “I would be doing the same thing y’all are doing in the situation y’all are in.” He pointed out that the city had protesters last year when it cut down trees at City Hall considered to be dying.
“We literally have people picketing on the front steps of City Hall because we were cutting down too many trees and, I would say, (the trees) did not affect any of their personal lives,” Ladner said. “These were not near their house or yards. They were sitting at City Hall. This means more to me than that did.”
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes the city’s two historic districts, agreed that the trees are an issue in these areas that the City Council needs to discuss.
“I do think when we lose one we need to plant something new,” Pike said. “The old saying, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the second best time is today.’ The trees add a lot of charm to the area.”
Kenyon said she loves the trees too, but she pointed out the arborist often says the tree is healthy while not taking into consideration whether it is compromised.
“It might be healthy but is it compromised so it might be a safety hazard?” Kenyon said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake, whose department includes the tree crew that manages trees on city rights of way, said he 100% understands the Johnston Street residents' concerns.
“I think there needs to be conversation not only about whether it needs to be done but the procedures that need to be in place to make sure that accomplishes as much as everybody wants but also what we have to do,” Lake said.
Lake said it’s important to let an arborist examine trees make the decisions and not the average person.
“There are so many people who are invested in those trees and they care about them so much that you want to make sure that if you do something that it makes total sense what you can do,” Lake said. “You can never guess which trees are going to come down.”
He said an arborist looked at Kenyon’s tree in 2019 and again in 2022. The first time the arborist asked the department to just cut the dead wood out of the tree. Last year, the tree got a grade of 6 out of 10.
“With a grade 6, we would not cut that tree,” Lake said.
Lake said he wants to discuss if there are other determinants, like whether the roots are compromised as Kenyon suggested, should be also considered when grading the trees.
