The new operator of a West Moulton Street convenience store finally got City Council approval for an alcohol license Tuesday, but it came with a warning.
Applicant Sufian Alwajeeh, running the business as Saleh G. Inc., at 1201 W. Moulton St., finally received approval for a beer and wine license after a two-month delay while Decatur police investigated his application.
The City Council voted 4-0, with one abstention by Councilman Hunter Pepper, to approve the license.
Councilman Billy Jackson warned Alwajeeh that he needs to continue running a “nice, peaceful operation that conducts business without a lot of commotion” as he has in recent months without an alcohol license.
“If that situation comes back to light and we start having situations where there’s a lot of fights, disorderly conduct and the police is going there on a regular basis like it was before — and I’m not suggesting that this is the case — I will make a motion to this council that we revoke your alcohol license,” Jackson told Alwajeeh.
“I live two blocks from that store, so I see things and I will know what is going on,” Jackson added.
Speaking through a translator, Alwajeeh said he’s “here to make business and ... will make sure there’s not problem. (I'm) not there to make problem. (I'm) there to make money.”
Alwajeeh has had the business open without alcohol sales during the investigation. He said after the meeting that it has been difficult financially to operate without alcohol to sell.
“Without the beer, it’s hard to make payments and pay utility bills. I’m just here to make business for my family,” Alwajeeh said.
This is the end of what was a controversial last nine months for the store at the corner of 12th Avenue and West Moulton Street.
Bandar Fawzi Mohammad operated the store as West Moulton Mini Mart until the council revoked his business license in March due to allegations that the business had code violations, gambling and alcohol law violations, and threats to public safety.
Ali Salah Gobh then bought the business but he was denied an alcohol license because of two previous arrests for allegedly selling alcohol and cigarettes to underage kids at other stores.
Alwajeeh recently took ownership from Gobh of the store as a corporate entity, but discrepancies in his application led to the delay. Ownership was listed as being transferred three times because Alwajeeh said Gobh realized his son was too young to take over the business after the initial transfer.
Gobh told The Decatur Daily for a Dec. 6 story that he and Alwajeeh are cousins. However, he and Alwajeeh, who listed his address as 1619 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, then denied multiple times to Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen and Sal Jasso, of the city’s Finance Department, that they are related.
Jasso said recently city officials were unable to find a family connection between the two.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said after the meeting he agreed with everything Jackson said.
“I think everyone deserves a second chance,” McMasters said. “And, if there’s a problem, we have the ability to revoke his alcohol license.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said the council had to trust that the Police and Revenue departments did their due diligence in the case.
