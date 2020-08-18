The Decatur City Council denied an alcohol license Monday for the new operator of a West Moulton Street convenience store that allegedly violated alcohol and gambling laws under its previous owner.
The council was unanimous in its rejection of an alcohol license for applicant Ali Gobh after Police Chief Nate Allen recommended denying the request.
Sal Jasso, of the city Revenue Department, said a Police Department background check found Gobh was arrested and pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to a minor in Tuscaloosa in 2013 and to selling alcohol to a minor in Morgan County in 2016.
Gobh is the second owner this year of the business, now called AZ Convenience Store, at 1201 West Moulton St.
The council revoked the business license of the previous owner Bandar Fawzi Mohammad in March when he operated the store as West Moulton Mini Mart.
The Community Development, Police and Licensing departments recommended the revocation, alleging the Mini Mart had repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety, and violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
In an Aug. 3 council meeting to consider the license request for AZ Convenience Store, Gobh admitted he had made mistakes in the past and he asked for the council to give him a chance.
The City Council tabled Gobh’s request for a license to give Councilman Billy Jackson time to talk with Gobh and Allen in hopes something might could be worked out so Gobh could get his alcohol license. The business is in Jackson’s District 1.
However, Jackson and Allen said Monday they couldn’t support issuing an alcohol license to Gobh.
“The chief would not condone it,” Jackson said. “I need a business on that corner (West Moulton and 12th Avenue) that’s sustainable, clean and people aren’t afraid to use. I’m sorry this has to be denied, but it’s just not possible right now.”
Jackson suggested Gobh meet with Allen, who said he is willing to talk again with Gobh, to discuss any alternatives.
“Maybe there’s some oversight the Police Department could provide that could make the City Council more comfortable with you having an alcohol license,” Jackson told Gobh.
Gobh said the denial puts him in difficult financial position after leasing the store building two months ago.
“It’s hard to open a small business. I can’t open a (convenience store) business without selling tobacco and alcohol. I know I made a mistake a long time ago. I need you guys’ help,” Gobh told the council.
Gobh told The Daily after the meeting, “I spent all of my money over there” to operate the West Moulton Street convenience store.
