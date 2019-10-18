The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that state crews will be striping the U.S. 31 at Alabama 67 and U.S. 31 at Alabama 20 intersections on the Sunday and Monday nights, weather permitting.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.
Lane closures will be required, he said. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and obey signs and flaggers and expect brief delays.
