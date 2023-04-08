Decatur City Schools earned state recognition this week for its support of military families' students, recognition that a teacher who served in the military said will make Decatur a more attractive home for those based at Redstone Arsenal.
The Alabama State Department of Education awarded all 17 Decatur schools with a Purple Star designation after finding they support military families' students through staff training, holding celebratory patriotic events and partnering with local military groups.
Mary Ann Hotaling, who works as the district military family liaison and assistant principal of the Excel Center, said Decatur schools serve between 80 and 90 students from military families. These students have parents currently on active duty, in the National Guard and in reserve units.
“The reason why I got involved in (Purple Star) was that as a military veteran myself and an Army wife, I know it’s necessary that our kids go to a school that’s ready to receive them,” Hotaling said. “It meant a lot to me to get involved in this and to make sure our school district was military children ready.”
The Purple Star Program was created in 2021 to recognize K-12 schools that show continued support to military students and their families. This year, the State Department of Education awarded the designation to 122 schools.
“We are extremely proud of the Purple Star Schools designation,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “To have 17 schools out of 122 statewide receive the designation is a source of pride for our school system. We strive to provide a great education for all students, and this includes our students from military families that move to the area.”
Hotaling served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps from 1997 to 2002 in Fort Hood, Texas; Bosnia and Herzegovina; and Fort Bliss, Texas. Military families move every two to three years on average, and Hotaling said proximity to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville has attracted more families with military ties to north Alabama. Schools from Huntsville City and Madison County also received the Purple Star designation.
“When you’re a military family moving to the area, you immediately think, ‘OK, I have to live in Huntsville,’ because that’s where Redstone Arsenal is,” Hotaling said. “But with this Purple Star designation (for Decatur), Army families now know that they have other options of where they can live and where their kids can go to school.”
Earning a Purple Star designation means that a school fulfilled requirements for how to support military families. The Military Child Education Coalition administered Decatur’s training, which included sharing what special considerations a military connected student may need.
“I will have parents tell me all the time the difference between their child walking into a school that’s been Purple Star certified, versus walking into a school that has not been Purple Star certified,” said Sonya Mulack who works as a community coordinator for the Military Child Education Coalition.
Schools with the designation understand the military lifestyle and how frequent moves can disrupt military connected students emotionally. Mulack said Purple Star schools are better equipped to handle these students’ needs.
“If you think about a child’s lifetime, they’re in school from kindergarten to 12th grade so they’ve moved at least four times,” Mulack said. “Leaving all these connections that they make and everything that they see as home can be extremely difficult.”
Students often arrive unfamiliar with a school building’s layout, unsure if their previous credits will transfer and unknown to their peers, Mulack said. In the classroom, they may need tutoring to catch up or enrichment to stay engaged since curriculum varies from state to state. As emotional support, guidance counselors and teachers can help students who may be adjusting to a parent’s deployment or return.
Having the appropriate training allows schools to better serve military families. And programing that helps military connected students, like student liaisons and other supportive peer groups, benefits all students, Mulack said.
For example, Hotaling noted, Decatur’s “Prom Dress Pop-up Shop” was a districtwide initiative that allowed any student to find a dress for prom or the JROTC military ball. Military connected students were among the first groups to choose a dress, but all students were welcome and allowed to keep their dress for free.
Redstone Arsenal Military and Civilian’s Club donated over $1,600 worth of prom dresses to the pop-up shop, which fulfilled the Purple Star requirement that involved partnership with a local military installation.
“I just want to emphasize that it doesn’t matter if we have one military student or 100,” Hotaling said. “It’s important that we serve these kids.”
Another requirement includes hosting a military recognition event that shows a school’s supportive culture. On Veteran’s Day, all Decatur schools have a ceremony to honor veterans in the community, and Hotaling said their celebration is the best she has ever seen.
“Half of the things we were already doing for Purple Star,” she said. “It just needed to be documented, put into a package and sent to the Department of Education.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.