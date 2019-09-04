All lanes at Sixth Avenue and Wilson Street had reopened by 10:45 this morning after being blocked earlier when an 18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturned and spilled part of its load onto the pavement.
Decatur police said traffic could remain congested temporarily following the completion of the cleanup.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.