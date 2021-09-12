Residents of the neighborhood near Decatur Middle School who have complained about speeders may get four-way stop signs installed after a meeting last week with Police Chief Nate Allen and several officers.
There were 26 residents of the Southeast Decatur neighborhood at the meeting in Delano Park, and they initially wanted speed humps and isolated stop signs, but Allen said they are ineffective.
“I get complaints all the time that people run through stop signs, and speed humps make a lot of noise when vehicles drive over them so it disturbs people who live near them, especially at night when they are trying to sleep,” said Allen.
The chief said he was open to four-way stop signs as a potential compromise after Ninth Avenue Southeast resident David Davis suggested a four-way stop at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.
“Right when teenagers get out from school, they run the stop sign and they don’t slow down,” said Davis. “If you would at least put up four stop signs and make them stop four ways.”
Allen said the four-way stops may help slow traffic, but may not be a perfect solution.
“I like the four-way stop idea, but then you’ll still have people that will run through those stop signs,” said Allen.
Ninth Avenue resident Petra Mason and Allen agreed to have the meeting after Mason and other residents of her street west of Decatur Middle/Ogle Stadium complained about speeders in their residential neighborhood where children are present.
Ronald Creech lives on Seventh Avenue Southeast and said he is having the same traffic concerns as the Ninth Avenue residents.
“They are flying through there,” said Creech. “I have also seen them running the stop sign on Fifth Street.”
Will and Donna Miner live on Gordon Drive Southeast and said that people have been speeding on their street for more than three years.
“Our next-door neighbors are moving out because of the traffic on our street,” said Donna Miner. “They have two little children and they are afraid their kids are going to get killed.”
Will Miner wanted speed humps and stop signs, but he also believes that four-way stops would work as well on his street.
“I believe it would be a great solution,” said Miner. “It would slow people down when they are approaching that intersection on 10th (Avenue) and Gordon, but I know some people are still going to run stop signs like they do all over the neighborhood.”
Ninth Avenue resident Brittney Compton suggested volunteering as a crossing guard on her street to direct and monitor traffic. Allen encouraged other residents at the meeting also to volunteer.
“If I could get someone to watch my kids, I would definitely do it,” said Compton.
Allen stressed the need for the community to work with the Police Department in order to solve problems.
“We can’t do it as law enforcement by ourselves,” said Allen. “We have to trust and empower you all to help us.”
In addition to adding the four-way stops, Allen said he will do more traffic studies and has agreed to speak with Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield about teenagers violating traffic laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.