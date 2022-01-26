Police Chief Nate Allen retired Monday, abruptly leaving the Decatur Police Department and ending a 36-year career in law enforcement.
Allen said he informed Mayor Tab Bowling on Sunday that he was retiring, effective immediately. Capt. Todd Pinion took over as interim chief on Tuesday. A 17-year veteran of the department, Pinion is captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.
"I'm really excited," Allen said. "I had a great run. I'm happy, and now I get to spend time with my two little (twin) girls."
The Decatur Daily obtained a copy of an email that he sent Tuesday morning to police officers, City Council members and city department directors.
“What an honor it’s been to serve the citizens of Decatur and this police department. After 36 years of service, I decided to retire and spend more time with my family and rest. I am so thankful for the support from the citizens, command staff, troops and all of the employees under my command,” Allen said in the email.
Allen, 58, said no one pushed him to make the decision. He said he was tired when he left for vacation during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, tired during the vacations and still tired afterward.
"I told my wife on Friday that I'm done," Allen said. "I told the mayor on Sunday that I'm retiring on Monday."
Allen said he doesn't know what he'll do now "except hang out with my 15-year-olds." He said he plans to stay in Decatur.
Bowling said Allen’s retirement was a “complete surprise” because he had not given any indication of his plans to leave. He said Allen “reviewed some things with Pinion” so he could retire without a transition period.
“He (Allen) was just ready to retire,” Bowling said. “Thankfully, the department is in good hands with the captain.”
Bowling said Allen left of his own volition and wasn’t forced to resign.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he’s disappointed but not surprised at the abrupt retirement. He called Allen a "pretty much a by-the-book chief" who was a good choice for the position when it was filled in 2016.
"I know some police officers don’t like Allen, but his job is to manage the most critical department in the city. It’s hard to fight against a guy who follows the rules," Jackson said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said Allen will be missed but it's understandable that he wants to retire and spend time with his family.
“He leaves some massive shoes to fill,” Pepper said.
Bowling and Allen said they have confidence in Pinion, who lives in Hartselle, as the interim chief. Bowling pointed out that the new chief “is supported by three other captains with a lot of experience.”
"He'll do just fine," Allen said of Pinion. "I told him I'll be here if he needs anything or any advice, but I'm going to the house and sit."
Allen was one of six applicants interviewed in 2016 to fill the opening left with the retirement of Ed Taylor. Allen was the only finalist who was from outside of the Decatur area.
Prior to coming to Decatur, Allen was named Knoxville’s first black deputy chief in 2014 and had served 30 years in that department. He oversaw the Knoxville’s department’s East Division, a division which covered half of the city and had 110 officers and a $14.9 million budget at the time.
Allen leaves at a time when his department is struggling with officer vacancies, but Council President Jacob Ladner and Jackson said Decatur isn’t the only Police Department struggling to fill its ranks.
“All of the police departments are having problems finding police officers,” Ladner said.
Allen said these problems "probably added to how tired I am." He said he didn't want to be exposed to liability for any possible legal action against the department during a transition period, so he did not give advance notice of his retirement.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he found about Allen’s retirement on Monday morning.
“I appreciated the job Chief Allen has done for the city for six years,” Pike said. “For me personally, I’ve enjoyed working with him and, after almost four decades in law enforcement, it’s a well-deserved retirement.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he appreciates Allen’s service and understands why he would want to retire.
“I get it. The man worked 36 years and is ready to hang it up and spend more time with his family,” McMasters said.
Allen’s retirement creates the sixth director-level opening that the City Council will have to fill since taking office in November 2020. The only city directors left with enough years to retire are City Attorney Herman Marks and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.
Pepper said it’s hard to believe how many directors have left in such a short period.
“We’ve had so many folks reach the retirement age or gone on to another career,” Pepper said. “I guess everybody gets to their breaking point.”
